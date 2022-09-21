Jury convicts Oxnard man for shootings at Walmart parking lot, Ventura tattoo parlor

Glandros June

After a four-week trial, a jury found an Oxnard man guilty of charges related to two shootings: one in the parking lot of an Oxnard shopping center in 2021 and the second inside a Ventura tattoo parlor in April.

Glandros June, 26, of Oxnard, was convicted Friday on three counts of assault with a firearm, two counts of illegal possession of a weapon and one count of discharge of a weapon with gross negligence.

Additionally, the jury found true the special allegations that June personally used a weapon to inflict great bodily injury. In a separate hearing outside the presence of the jury, June admitted to the special allegation he had been out on bail twice before the April shooting.

He now faces a maximum possible sentence of 36 years in prison.

The case stems from two separate shootings over one year apart. The first incident occurred the night of Feb. 16, 2021, when June opened fire with a gun in the parking lot of a Walmart shopping center, located at 2001 N. Rose Ave. in Oxnard.

A 19-year-old victim was later hospitalized with a gunshot wound. While June faced an assault with a firearm charge from the Oxnard shooting, the jury hung on the conviction.

Between the two shootings while out on $90,000 bail, June was arrested Dec. 18 for an unrelated incident. He was arrested on firearm charges and lying to a police officer but was released on bail again, this time in the amount of $45,000.

On April 12, he was at a tattoo parlor in the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue in Ventura when he shot three people at the shop, critically injuring a man and a woman after they were hit in their torsos.

Investigators arrested June the day after the shooting and found the gun he used during a subsequent search warrant. Microscopic comparisons of ammunition test fired from the gun matched bullet casings found at the Ventura crime scene, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Oxnard, located at 2001 N. Rose Ave.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Theresa Pollara said June had been originally charged with attempted murder for the tattoo parlor shooting, but was acquitted based on his testimony.

Story continues

"He didn't know you could kill someone if you didn't shoot them in the head," the prosecutor said of June's testimony.

Pollara said she was assigned to the case after the Ventura shooting and filed a motion to withhold bail for June after he committed crimes while out of custody twice. She cited COVID social distancing requirements and recent criminal justice reforms as contributing factors that allowed June to bail out twice.

During the bail hearing, Pollara said June had bragged about being out on bail twice during an appearance in a music video for local rap group. He appeared in a red hoodie for a verse in the group's song.

"That kind of conduct merits no bail," the prosecutor said.

June's attorney, public defender Damon Jenkins, said he was relieved June was no longer facing life in prison and expressed gratitude for the jury's time and consideration after four days of deliberation.

"The jury clearly believed Mr. June when he testified that he did not intend or want to kill anyone," Jenkins said via email.

Before the case went to trial, June pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the separate arrest on Dec. 18, 2021, which included illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, false information to a police officer and delaying a police investigation.

June is due to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Nov. 3 in room 44 of Ventura County Superior Court. Pollara said she does not expect June to receive the maximum sentence but plans to work on ensuring he receives the most substantial punishment.

"We're going to do our best to keep him in prison," Pollara said.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Glandros June convicted in shootings at Walmart, Ventura tattoo shop