Jury convicts Red Bluff man of murder

Sep. 10—A Tehama County Superior Court jury convicted Ray Ray Cain of first degree murder.

The murder conviction included special circumstance that the murder was committed by means of torture.

Cain, 38, was also found guilty of fleeing a pursuing peace officer while driving recklessly.

According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, Cain and the murder victim, Johnny Lee Gregory Jr., 62, were neighbors in an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Franzel Road in Red Bluff when Cain attacked Gregory inside the victim's home on Feb. 3, 2021, beating him and tying his feet together before throwing Gregory down the stairs to the sidewalk below.

Cain then reportedly tied the unconscious Gregory with a rope to the back of his motorcycle, which Cain then drove through the streets of Red Bluff.

Red Bluff police responding to calls of a man being dragged behind a motorcycle, located Cain on Franzel Road, however he refused to yield to red lights and sirens while still dragging the victim.

A Red Bluff police officer fired several shots at Cain but missed him as he turned onto South Jackson Street, police reported.

As the high-speed chase continued on South Jackson, the rope dragging Gregory behind the motorcycle came loose, leaving the victim dead in the roadway, the district attorney's office said.

Cain continued to flee police but was apprehended when he crashed the Honda motorcycle while trying to enter Interstate 5 off Main Street.

He was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail where he remained through the adjudication of the case.

Cain is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Tehama County Assistant District Attorney James Waugh prosecuted the case, with Timothy Prentiss serving as Cain's counsel. Judge Laura Woods presided over the trial.

Red Bluff Police Detective Sean Baxter led the team that investigated the case and contributed to the prosecution.