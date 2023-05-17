Jury convicts Shasta County man in the beating death of 61-year-old Burney resident

A Shasta County man was found guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday in the beating death of a 61-year-old man two years ago in Burney.

A Shasta County Superior Court jury found 45-year-old Donald Joseph Marquez of Burney guilty of killing Mark Russell Anderson at his Burney home on March 8, 2021. Marquez was accused of beating to death Anderson, who died in a hospital of his injuries 10 days later, according to a sheriff's office investigative report.

The jury also found true allegations that the crime involved great violence, that Anderson was a vulnerable victim, that Marquez had served time in prison for crimes "increasing in seriousness," according to the DA's office.

Marquez told investigators that he met Anderson about a month before the assault and the two had been working together on floors at a church in Burney. When Marquez heard Anderson had been accused of participating in a certain crime, he went to Anderson's home and beat him, according to a sheriff's report.

Donald Joseph Marquez

There were no court records at the time indicating Anderson had been accused of any serious crimes, and sheriff's and district attorney's office officials would not comment on it.

When medics found Anderson, his left eye was swollen shut, his jaw appeared locked and he was bleeding from his nose, mouth and ears, according to the documents. He was taken first to the hospital, then to the intensive care unit at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, where he remained in a coma.

On March 18, Anderson died from his injuries. He had suffered a traumatic brain injury and a “blowout fracture” to his left eye socket among other injuries, according to the documents.

Marquez is scheduled for judgment and sentencing June 5. He faces a potential sentence of 15 years-to-life in prison, according to the district attorney's office.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Jury convicts Shasta County man in the beating death of 61-year-old