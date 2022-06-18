Jury convicts Simmons of double murder

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
Jun. 18—The jury hearing the case against Chase A. Simmons deliberated most of the day and into evening Friday before convicting him of two counts of murder and one count of second-degree assault.

The Daviess County jury was given the case at 11 a.m., and were instructed to determine whether Simmons, 20, was guilty of two counts of murder in the deaths of Jasper "Rex" Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, in a June 1, 2019, shooting at a yard party on Crisp Road in Whitesville.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel told jurors Friday morning that Simmons had shot Brown over a dispute between the two, and that Winstead was also fatally shot in the attack. A third person, Tyler Glover, was also shot in the incident, but recovered. Simmons faces a charge of second-degree assault for allegedly shooting Glover.

Jurors stopped their deliberations in mid-afternoon to watch videotaped testimony of Andrew Pierce, who testified earlier in the week that he had been with Simmons the night of the shooting, driving him to and away from the party, and driving him to a trailer park on U.S. 431 where the handgun used in the shooting was recovered.

At 10 p.m., jurors asked to rewatch the testimony of Savannah Helm, who had said from the stand she had received a FaceTime call from Simmons, where he confessed to the shooting.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday, and the defense only put on two brief witnesses Friday morning. Simmons did not testify.

In his closing argument, Bryce Caldwell, one of Simmons' attorneys, said prosecutors Kuegel and Kristin Whitney had not proven Simmons was involved in the shooting.

"There is reasonable doubt the permeates through every aspect of this case," Caldwell said, and asked jurors to "don't guess my client guilty."

"This case is a rush to judgment, rooted in high school rumor from the very beginning," Caldwell said.

Caldwell argued that once Daviess County Sheriff's Department detectives heard Simmons' name, then never looked at any other possible suspects.

"Not one person, except Andrew Pierce, put Chase at the party," Caldwell said.

While there were a number of people at the party, none of the witnesses who testified over the week could identify the shooter as Simmons.

While one person testified he saw the shooter had "white hands," other witnesses said they believed the shooter was Black, Caldwell said.

Pierce received an agreement to testify, where he potentially wouldn't be prosecuted for hindering apprehension.

Caldwewll described Pierce's testimony as driven by "self-interest."

No fingerprints were found on the gun, although it was determined from shell casings that the weapon recovered was the one used in the shooting.

Regarding Helm's testimony about the FaceTime call, Caldwell said Helm had previously dated Simmons and was angry with him, and that other juveniles with Helm at the time had differing memories of that moment.

Another witness, a juvenile who testified Simmons had admitted to the shooting while she and Simmons were in a juvenile detention facility, was not credible. Caldwell said the sheriff's department's case didn't follow up on important details.

"We demand better," Caldwell said. "You should demand better than what has been presented this week."

In his closing argument, Kuegel said, rather than receiving thin evidence, the jury had been presented 50 exhibits and had heard from more than 40 witnesses.

Kuegel asked jurors to look at the "consistencies" between Pierce's and Helm's testimony.

"Consistencies don't lie," Kuegel said.

Helm, Kuegel said, testified Simmons told her he had shot Brown moments after the incident. Helm also testified Simmons talked of getting back at Brown, Kuegel said.

"There was a beef going on, some kind of issue that was going to be taken care of," Kuegel said.

Helm, Kuegel said, had no reason to lie about the call, and that phone records showed a call between the two had taken place.

"Why would Savannah Helm come forward and be part of this?" Kuegel said, and that, "she's coming forward and testifying, 'this is what I heard'."

Kuegel dismissed the idea that Helm was trying to get back at Simmons.

"Coming forward and testifying under oath takes more than being mad at him," Kuegel said.

The description of the handgun Pierce said he saw Simmons carrying after the shooting matches the gun recovered and used in the incident, Kuegel said.

A photo presented to jurors shows Simmons with a handgun that looks like the gun used in the shooting in his pocket.

Five days passed before Simmons was arrested.

"The argument is pretty clear that (Simmons) knew he was being sought by police, but he successfully evaded detection from the first of June," Kuegel said.

Law enforcement narrowed their investigation to Simmons because of Helm's statement about the FaceTime call.

"One reason they zeroed in on (Simmons) is because he said, 'I killed Rex," Kuegel said. "That's not something you say unless it's true. You're proud of that fact."

Helm's description of Simmons wearing a black hoodie matched Pierce's testimony of what Simmons was wearing that night, and a statement by witnesses earlier in the week of seeing the shooter wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Simmons "for whatever reason he executed Mr. Brown," Kuegel said. "He went out there for that sole reason."

Jurors began the penalty phase at midnight to determine the length of Simmons' sentence.

That had not been determined at press time.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

