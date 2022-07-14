Jury convicts SLO County man of murdering Kristen Marti after 2-month trial

A jury convicted an Arroyo Grande man of first-degree murder of Kristen Marti on Thursday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court after a two month-long trial.

Robert Koehler, 40, of Arroyo Grande was found guilty of slashing Marti’s throat and weighing her body down with rocks in a flowing Prefumo Canyon creek in January 2018.

He was charged with one count of murder with a sentencing enhancement for using a deadly weapon — a knife.

Koehler pleaded not guilty to the crime in June 2018.

Superior Court Judge Jesse J. Marino oversaw the case, which began on June 1.

The trial featured testimony from people close to Marti at the time of her disappearance, including Nickolas Reed, Marti’s boyfriend, as well as testimony from detectives who investigated the case back in 2018.

What happened to murder victim Kristen Marti?

According to testimony from detectives and those close with her, Marti and her boyfriend were habitual heroin and methamphetamine users.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Officer Greg Benson testified he had heard rumors that Marti supported her and her boyfriend’s habits through sex work.

Marti was last seen alive in a parked vehicle in the Prefumo Canyon area on Jan. 9, 2018. Reed reported her missing to police about a week later.

Her body was found in a Prefumo Canyon creekbed in March 2018 following a large-scale search.

San Luis Obispo police Det. Caleb Kemp testified that, after being assigned to Marti’s case, he obtained Marti’s phone records and attempted to get in touch with those who had communicated with her on the night of her disappearance.

There was one number that couldn’t be traced back to a person, Kemp said, but after tracing the phone number to a third-party phone app and looking at messages and photos attached to that account, Kemp and his detective partner were able to identify the person as Koehler, he said.

In her opening statement for the case, Deputy District Attorney Lisa Muscari said that Koehler had contacted Marti multiple times through that third-party phone number and had asked her to meet, offering her cocaine and “a donation,” meaning money traded for a sexual experience.

Muscari also said that in a search of Koehler’s house after Marti’s disappearance, police found a bag with writings in which Koehler fantasized about “killing whores.” Koehler later told investigators that they were “his raps.”

Police also found that Koehler had a list of “20 ways to not get nabbed,” according to Muscari.