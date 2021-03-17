Jury convicts SNM gang 'soldier' on murder, racketeering charges

Mar. 16—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than a dozen years after a Truchas man allegedly disrespected and "burned" the state's most powerful prison gang, a self-professed gang "soldier" was convicted Tuesday of ordering and participating in the violent payback that left the victim dead, naked and facedown in an icy northern New Mexico river.

Jody Rufino Martinez, 41, faces a life prison sentence after a federal court jury found him guilty of racketeering and the first-degree murder of David Romero, 34, in 2008 to further or continue Martinez's standing in the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico prison gang.

Martinez, also of Truchas, was acquitted of witness tampering.

Because of reports of threats by SNM members, court security and U.S. Marshals were on high alert to protect witnesses, prosecutors, the judge and others during the two-week trial in Albuquerque federal court.

Three prosecution witnesses, including Martinez's ex-wife, were arrested, jailed and brought to court in handcuffs after they failed to show up to testify after being subpoenaed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico.

Martinez, aka "Mono," is a five-time felon in state court and the 10th SNM member to be convicted at trial under the federal Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering law. The prosecution stemmed from an ongoing six-year FBI investigation aimed at dismantling the 41-year-old SNM criminal enterprise that operates inside and outside of prison walls.

Up to 150 SNM members and associates have been arrested on state and federal charges, so far, and at least 10 homicides have been solved, federal authorities say.

Romero, Martinez's cousin, was not an SNM member but had reneged on a plan to smuggle heroin to an SNM member in jail and kept the drugs in the fall of 2008. Under SNM rules, that act of "burning the carnals" or disrespecting SNM gang brothers, cost him his life, federal prosecutors told the jury.

Story continues

With a key pistol missing, and no DNA or fingerprints, prosecutors relied chiefly on statements of former gang members turned cooperators and three accomplices who took part in the assault, strangulation and stabbing.

Two of the accomplices later dumped Romero's body off a bridge over the Santa Cruz river in Chimayó, and burned Romero's clothes and other incriminating evidence.

The initial murder investigation by New Mexico State Police had gone stale until revived by the FBI in 2019 as part of a wider focus on SNM drug distribution and other violent crimes in northern New Mexico.

After the FBI took over the case, three who participated with Martinez in killing Romero, gave new statements implicating him as having ordered the deadly attack and evidence destruction.

"He masterminded it. He quarterback it," Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison told the jury in closing arguments this week.

At trial, one prosecution witness sobbed during testimony, noting he had a bullet permanently lodged in his groin during a 2018 shooting by Martinez.

Another SNM member contended Martinez threatened him and his family in 2019 for being a government cooperator, but the jury found Martinez not guilty of that charge.

Martinez's defense attorney Nicholas Hart said that, according to the government, "Mr. Martinez is guilty by association."

The accomplice testimony was false, concocted and riddled with inconsistencies, Hart told jurors. He noted that two of the SNM members who admitted participating in the slaying have not been charged.

"What do they get for their testimony? A walk," Hart told jurors.

A third, Rudy Salazar, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, and has not been sentenced. He faces a prison term of up to life.

Just before the slaying, Salazar testified at trial that Martinez presented him with part of a battery jumper cable, telling him, "Ahora," or "Now." They joined two others in overtaking Romero in the bedroom of a northern New Mexico home and Salazar testified he wrapped the cable around Romero's neck, and Martinez twisted Romero's head to try to break his neck.

Romero's body showed no defensive wounds, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Castellano.

"David Romero didn't have a chance," he added. "They were holding him down, high on drugs, on adrenaline, murdering somebody."

One of those accomplices, Matthew Martinez had once boasted to federal authorities, "SNM will never be weakened. It's a machine that's ready to kill anytime."

When Matthew Martinez appeared as a government witness in court, Rufino Martinez "made a slashing gesture across his throat ... trying to intimidate him," Castellano told jurors.

Another key witness was Judith Perez, Martinez's ex-wife, who provided an alibi for Martinez when interviewed by State Police more than a decade ago. Perez, in jail garb, testified last week that account was false.

"She was absolutely terrified to have to testify," Ellison said. As recently as last year Martinez wrote her a letter saying his federal case was coming up, telling her, "You know what you need to do."

Martinez still faces three counts of assaulting a federal corrections officer, most recently on March 2 as he was about to be transported to his federal trial.