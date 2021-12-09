Jury convicts Stafford man in sexual abuse cases

Dec. 9—A Vernon Superior Court jury on Wednesday found a Stafford man guilty in three cases related to the sexual abuse of three minors.

The 6-member jury found Daren Yeo, 55, guilty of two counts each of first-degree and second-degree sexual assault and seven counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The jury made its decision on its first full day of deliberations, following four days of evidence and the day after the attorneys in the case delivered their final arguments.

Yeo's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15. At that time, he will face a maximum sentence of 130 years in prison, and a minimum of 10 years in prison for each of the first-degree sexual assault convictions. He remains free on I$380,000 in bonds.

State police arrested Yeo in October 2019, after they were notified by a social worker that a client had disclosed the abuse.

Two other cases Yeo was charged in, one from his arrest in 2019, and another from an arrest by Vernon police in August 2020, were not part of the trial, but will be disposed of at the time of sentencing, according to the court clerk's office.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon after hearing closing arguments from Deputy Assistant State's Attorney Alison Kubas and Yeo's lawyer Erin Field.

Kubas spent much of her argument reminding the jury of the testimony they heard, particularly from the three victims in the cases. If they believed what the victims said, they should find Yeo guilty, Kubas told them.

One of the victims testified about how she woke up one morning when she was around 5 years old to Yeo touching her inappropriately, Kubas said.

Another victim testified about an incident when Yeo touched himself sexually in front of him. A third victim testified about two different occasions when she was 4 or 5 and 9 or 10 years old when she said Yeo had sexual contact with her, Kubas reminded the jury.

Field questioned the believability of the victims' statements, arguing that the victims had planned their disclosure with Yeo's ex-wife to aid in the woman's divorce.

However, Kubas rebutted that reasoning by asking the jury to question why the victims would go through the process of coming to court and testifying about sexual abuse, simply for a divorce.

Yeo, who had testified in his own defense, denied the charges, according to a news release from the prosecutors' office.

