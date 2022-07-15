Jury convicts Terre Haute man in young son's death

Jul. 15—Brandon Pritcher was found guilty of murder and a range of related charges Thursday afternoon in the death of his 7-year old son, Leeam. A jury announced its verdict after only three hours of deliberation at the Vigo County Courthouse.

Sentencing will be at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 16. Pritcher's attorney, Matthew Daley, declined comment after the verdict was read. Dan McGlone, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the Vigo County Prosecutor's office, also said he would not comment until after sentencing brings the case to a close.

District Attorney Terry Modesitt issued a statement that read in part, "A case this tragic hits the emotions of everyone. We still grieve with Leeam's family. We hope that the guilty verdicts today allow for his family and friends to take another step forward in the healing process."

Entering the courtroom before closing arguments, Pritcher directed angry words at someone in the gallery. Sheriff's deputies told him, "Pritcher! Shut up!" and "I'm not telling you again." Neither the judge nor jury witnessed Pritcher's actions.

After the incident, Daley requested that the gallery in Superior Court Division 3 be cleared before the verdict was read. McGlone told Judge Sarah Mullican that given the friends and family in attendance, it was "emotionally important to be physically present." Since she had been apprised of Pritcher's earlier outburst, Mullican sided with Daley. The gallery was relocated to the Division 2 courtroom to watch the verdict via video. Several people there wept openly as the verdict was delivered.

Pritcher, 28, was accused of beating Leeam at their Terre Haute home on Sept. 19, 2020, which authorities say led to Leeam's death the next day at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Pritcher had been charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery, domestic battery resulting in death of a person under 14, domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

Before the jury entered to hear closing arguments Thursday morning, McGlone assured Mullican he would only show the most graphic photos to the jury and not the gallery. Mullican warned those in the gallery not to be demonstrative during the final arguments or she would have law enforcement remove them. Some did weep silently during McGlone's closing arguments.

"The defendant wants you to believe," McGlone said, proffering one photo of Leeam's bruises, "his son is the one who killed himself." Blaming the victim, McGlone said, was "throw[ing] that sweet little 7-year-old under the bus."

Showing the jury one of the graphic photos, McGlone said, "A 7-year-old boy couldn't do this to his brain. It's not possible. ... Look at all the blood in his brain."

He continued, Pritcher's "out-of-control behavior resulted in Leeam getting beat and beat and beat until finally ... he had a brain injury from which he died."

McGlone also noted that Pritcher sent his former girlfriend two text messages and tried to call her twice before dialing 911 to report the situation.

Daley justified Pritcher's delayed call to 911. "If you were calmly, rationally thinking, you would've called the police," he said. "Panicked people don't always make perfect choices."

Daley parsed the wording of the charges, particularly the words "intentionally" and "knowingly." "The state conceded he didn't intentionally" kill Leeam, Daley said. He added that "knowingly" meant the suspect would be "subjectively aware" of the consequences of his actions. "He didn't knowingly kill Leeam," he said. Daley called the act "reasonable parental discipline" and suggested that the only charge that Pritcher could arguably be found guilty of was domestic battery of a person under 14.

McGlone rebutted Daley's argument regarding the term "knowingly." Pritcher understood what his actions were, he argued, and didn't have to know what the result of them might be.

"He knew that what he was doing was pretty damn bad," McGlone said. "He knew what he was doing was so bad that if he waited an hour [before calling 911], Leeam was going to be dead."

After the verdict, a man sat in the staircase outside the courtroom sobbing and repeating the words "I couldn't save the both of them."

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.