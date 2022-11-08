Jury convicts Tesuque man of second-degree murder in death of brother

Nov. 8—A Santa Fe jury convicted Patricio Griego of second-degree murder Monday in connection with the 2020 shooting death of his brother.

The jury, comprised of five men and seven women, deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict in the four-day trial.

The conviction is a step down from the first-degree murder penalty prosecutors had sought in the case, but a step up from the voluntary manslaughter charge Griego's defense attorney had argued would be appropriate in light of the evidence.

The jurors' verdict means they didn't think Griego, 68, premeditated the killing of Jimmy Griego, as argued by the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, but also didn't believe he'd killed out of fear or "without malice," as suggested by public defender Sydney West, who contended a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter would be more appropriate in light of the evidence.

For Patricio Griego, the difference between first- and second-degree murder is 15 years in prison. First-degree murder in New Mexico is punishable by life in prison — though in some instances with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Had he been convicted of voluntary manslaughter, Griego would have faced a maximum penalty of six years in prison.

Griego did not outwardly react when District Judge T. Glenn Ellington read the verdict. Family members embraced tearfully following the verdict Monday but declined to comment on the outcome of the trial.

First Judicial District Senior Trial Attorney JoHanna Cox had asked the jury to find Patricio Griego guilty of first-degree murder, contending the killing of his 75-year-old brother had been willful and deliberate.

"It's not that complicated of a case," Cox said in her opening statement. "The defendant woke up with hatred for his brother, and before 9 a.m., he'd shot Jimmy five times."

But West argued the state hadn't proven Griego deliberated before he shot Jimmy, a mandatory element in a first-degree charge. Patricio Griego — who has a low IQ and other cognitive deficients, according to an expert witness — had been frightened and flustered when Jimmy showed up at the house in Tesuque unannounced and angry that morning, she said.

Story continues

His older brother had assaulted him in the past and threatened to "get rid" of him, Griego testified at trial.

Griego said Jimmy had driven past and pointed a gun at him the day before, and when he showed up that morning, he feared his brother meant to make good on his threat.

That amounted to "sufficient provocation" and warranted conviction of a lesser crime, West argued.

According to testimony, the brothers came from a tight-knit Northern New Mexico family and lived in different houses on the same Tesuque property where Patricio Griego shared a home with his elderly mother and acted as her primary caregiver.

There had been ongoing conflict between the brothers, according to several witnesses, but they kept it at least partially hidden from their mother and sisters.

Patricio Griego testified Jimmy and another relative had attacked him with a piñon log about a decade before, but he'd never told anyone because he didn't want to get the family involved.

Patricio testified last week he'd been up in his bedroom when his older brother entered the home, yelling. He said he was scared, retrieved his gun from his dresser drawer and went down the stairs and shot his brother.

Griego said he remembered shooting his brother twice: once in the front and once in the side.

But Cox told jurors Jimmy Griego had five gunshot wounds — two in the front of his body and three in the back.

"I'm disappointed that they didn't go down to manslaughter, but I think I understand that. The family had a strong presence throughout the entire trial, and I don't think that goes unnoticed," West wrote in an email after the decision. "I really wish that the remaining siblings could engage in a mediation."

In an email, Cox lauded the efforts of the prosecution, staff members and law enforcement.

Griego will be sentenced at a hearing in about a month.