Jury convicts Topekan prosecutor said was passed out drunk as daughter died of malnutrition

Jeffrey J. "James" Exon was convicted Monday of crimes that included first-degree murder and second-degree murder linked to the malnutrition death of his daughter.

Jurors convicted Jeffrey J. "James" Exon on Monday of crimes that included first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the January 2021 malnutrition death in Topeka of his 2-year-old daughter, Aurora Exon.

Aurora Exon died due to neglect by her father at a time when he was "intoxicated and passed out in his bed for days on end," Shawnee County Deputy District Attorney Bethany Lee told jurors last week.

Monday's verdict came after about two hours, 20 minutes of deliberation.

Coroner said Topeka toddler died of malnutrition

A five-man, seven-woman jury convicted James Exon of one count each of aggravated child endangerment, first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, reckless but unintentional second-degree murder and failure by a parent to report the death of a child.

Kansas law defines first-degree felony murder as homicide resulting from the commission, attempt to commit or escape from an inherently dangerous felony, which prosecutors said was aggravated child endangerment in James Exon's case.

Shawnee County district coroner Altaf Hossain testified at James Exon's preliminary hearing in June 2021 that Aurora Exon died of marasmus, a former of malnutrition, which was due to the negligence of her father.

At the time of her death, James Exon had custody of Aurora Exon and her older brother, 4-year-old Theodore "Teddy" Exon, who was attending preschool. Teddy Exon survives.

Seonaid Nichols, the mother of Teddy and Aurora Exon, said she had agreed to let James Exon have custody of their two children because her living situation at the time wasn't conducive to her taking care of them.

Seonaid Nichols said she'd been in a relationship with James Exon from July 2014 to February 2019, though they never married.

Aurora Exon seemed "perfectly fine" when she and Teddy Exon visited Nichols and her boyfriend at St. Marys on Dec. 26, 2020, the last time Nichols saw her alive, Nichols said.

Five empty liquor bottles were seized from Jeffrey Exon's bedroom

Aurora Exon was found to be deceased after James Exon on Jan. 5, 2021, called law enforcement officers and rescue workers to their home at 3501 S.W. 10th Ave.

Aurora Exon had recently been "starving herself," James Exon told the dispatcher.

Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 28 by Shawnee County District Court Judge Jessica Heinen, who presided over Exon's trial.

