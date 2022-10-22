Jury convicts two defendants in 2017 killings; third man found not guilty

Oct. 22—SOMERSET — A Somerset County jury on Friday convicted two defendants of all charges in the March 2017 kidnapping and murder of two area men, but decided a third defendant was not guilty.

The verdict came after two hours of deliberation and capped off five days of testimony about the killings of James Smith, 32, of Portage, and Damian Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville.

Defendants Samson Washington and Marekus Benson were each found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder — one for each victim — and of kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, homicide and conspiracy.

Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner scheduled a Jan. 4 sentencing for Washington and Benson at the Somerset County Courthouse.

The defendant found not guilty by the jury was Deandre Callander, who already had been partially acquitted of most charges against him.

Bittner threw out most of the charges against Callander on Thursday after deciding the prosecution had not met the burden to sustain those charges. The judge let counts of conspiracy and kidnapping against Callander go to the jury, which found him not guilty of those charges.

"From Day One, we've maintained he's had no involvement in this," Callander's attorney, Matt Zatko, said after the verdict. "I commend the jury for listening to all the evidence, sorting through and coming to the correct decision."