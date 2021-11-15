Jury convicts Tyler Thompson of three murder charges in shooting death

Stock

CALDWELL — A Belle Valley area resident accused of shooting and killing his fiance earlier this year has been convicted of three counts of murder in Noble County Common Pleas Court.

Tyler Thompson, 29, was convicted of one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, all unclassified felonies, following a three-day trial ending with deliberations and guilty verdicts on Nov. 10.

"He was found guilty by a jury of his peers of aggravated murder, murder and felony murder with each charge containing a firearm specification," said Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie following the trial.

Thompson was also convicted of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

A sentencing hearing for Thompson is scheduled for Nov. 22 in the same court. He faces life in prison when sentenced for the most serious of the murder convictions.

The victim, Leah B. Hines, 27, was pronounced dead at the home on Outpost Road on March 21.

Hines was shot once in the back, according to the sheriff. Noble County Coroner Dr. Alan Spencer assisted with the investigation.

Thompson was indicted by a Noble County grand jury on April 14.

According to dispatch logs at the sheriff's office, the shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. on March 21 by a caller who had found Hines unresponsive inside the home.

"The Noble County coroner confirmed Ms. Hines’ death at the residence and the scene was processed in a joint effort between the sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation," said Mackie.

"Contact with Mr. Thompson was made by deputies at a neighboring property. Following a brief inquiry into the circumstances of the shooting, Mr. Thompson was taken into custody, interviewed and ultimately charged with Ms. Hines death."

An investigation into the circumstances of Ms. Hines’ death was conducted by members of the Noble County Sheriff’s Office's Major Crimes Task Force and Ohio BCII.

The charges against Thompson were filed by Noble County Prosecutor Jordan Croucher and Special Prosecuting Attorney James Lowe of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The aggravated murder charge alleged Thompson killed Hines with prior calculation and design.

The other murder charge said Thompson purposely caused the death of Hines and the offense was the proximate result of committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence that is a felony of the first or second degree, to wit, felonious assault.

Represented by Attorney Samuel Shamansky, Thompson originally plead not guilty to the offenses and was held without bond until the start of the trial on Nov. 8.

After a reading of the verdicts and polling the jury, Noble County Common Pleas Judge Kelly Riddle remanded Thompson into the custody of the sheriff’s office for incarceration in the county jail until his sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Jury convicts Tyler Thompson of three murder charges in shooting death