Jury convicts Wichita man jailed after 6-hour standoff of 33 charges including rape

A Sedgwick County jury on Wednesday convicted a Wichita man of 33 charges including rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness in a case that spanned multiple sexual assault, robbery and other crime reports investigated by Wichita police officers in 2020.

Patrick Alex Newborn, 35, will be sentenced Dec. 8 by Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Syrios.

Jurors deliberated for two days before handing down the guilty verdicts, according to a tweet from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office that also thanked them for their service.

Police arrested and jailed Newborn on Sept. 16, 2020, after a six-hour standoff at an apartment in the 9100 block of East Harry where he reportedly brandished a gun and threatened officers who tracked him there in connection with sex crimes cases reported in the days and weeks prior.

Prosecutors tried Newborn for nearly 50 crimes occurring from June to September 2020. In addition to handing down the convictions, jurors acquitted him of 15 counts, court records show. The trial started Sept. 12.