Jury convicts woman in Okie Pinokie murder case

Mar. 11—PERU — It took three days of witness testimony and less than two hours of deliberation for a jury to find a Jonesboro woman guilty on Thursday afternoon of felony counts of aiding, inducing or causing murder and aiding, inducing or causing robbery, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft.

Brittany Morris, 21, stood motionless inside Miami Circuit Court as Judge Timothy Spahr read the verdicts out loud, her counsel standing quietly beside her.

Morris was originally arrested in May 2018, shortly after the body of 21-year-old Summitville resident Drake Smith was found by mushroom hunters just a few feet away from his truck in a wooded area near Peru known as Okie Pinokie.

Throughout the course of the investigation into Smith's death, authorities quickly honed in on Morris as one of the organizers of a plot to rob Smith of drugs, money, beer and a Bluetooth speaker, saying she lured Smith into the woods for a night of partying with Marion resident Ethan Cain and La Fountaine resident Joshua Kean, the case's two co-defendants.

Cain pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced earlier this year in connection with Smith's death. He's currently serving 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Kean is awaiting his next pretrial conference, tentatively slated for June.

And on Thursday afternoon, with two of the three defendants convicted for their roles in his son's death, Smith's father, Todd, sat silently in the courtroom and wept.

Todd Smith, as well as several other members of the Smith family, had been inside the courtroom's gallery throughout much of the trial, and he spoke with members of the prosecuting team for several minutes afterward, exchanging a long hug at one point with lead prosecuting attorney Jeffrey Sinkovics.

The Tribune reached out to the Smith family for a statement after the trial's conclusion, and they declined.

And though the verdict was reached just a little bit after lunchtime, the day actually started early in the morning with closing arguments.

On the prosecution's side, Sinkovics continuously told the jury in his arguments that it just didn't make sense that Morris was an innocent bystander in the case.

"To the Smith family, Drake's life was priceless," he told the jury. "To Brittany Morris, Drake's life meant nothing but a speaker, a bathing suit, drugs and money."

Sinkovics was referring to items that police said Morris took from Drake Smith's truck after he was beaten by Cain, as well as a purchase of a bathing suit that Morris made at a Target store in Marion the day after Smith's death.

A few minutes later, Sinkovics played a short snippet of the surveillance video from Target, which showed Morris leaving the store and swinging a shopping bag around her fingers.

"What's always bothered me about that video," Sinkovics said, "is that she (Morris) is swinging that bag, and where is Drake Smith? He's in a body bag."

As for the defense, Miami County Public Defender Kristina Lynn argued that Morris — just 17 when Smith was killed — was consistently being "used" by older men and that she was a "scared teenager" at the time who had no idea of any plan at all.

"None of the evidence proved Brittany Morris had anything to do with the robbery," she said, referring to the incident at Okie Pinokie. "This is not complicated."

Morris is set to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, in Miami Circuit Court.