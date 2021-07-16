Jury convicts Wright County fitness center owner of watching woman undress with secret camera

A jury convicted a fitness center operator in Wright County of using a secret camera to watch a woman undress in the facility's tanning booth.

Randall D. Roiger, 45, of Cokato, Minn., was found guilty by a District Court jury of interference with privacy, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the woman's allegations while a patron at Snap Fitness in Annandale.

County Attorney Brian Lutes said his office is awaiting further investigation before deciding what it will ask Judge Stephen Halsey to impose as punishment. Roiger is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 6.

The 42-year-old woman alerted police after noticing the camera on Jan. 18, 2019. The criminal complaint alleged that Roiger watched "to make sure the individuals had purchased tanning booth minutes and quit watching once that was confirmed or when people started undressing."

Roiger "agreed use of the camera was an invasion of privacy," the complaint continued, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Annandale gym remains open, and its website continues to list Roiger as the owner. Messages were left with him and his attorney Friday seeking a reaction to the verdict.

In January, the woman sued Roiger, his business and Chanhassen-based Snap Fitness, which has more than 2,000 clubs open or scheduled for development across the United States and in more than 20 countries.

The personal injury suit alleges that Roiger installed the surveillance camera in the booth and watched the woman as she "repeatedly removed her clothing … without knowing she was being viewed."

The suit seeks at least $50,000 in damages and contended at the time of the filing that the woman continued to suffer from numerous emotional and physical problems including "loss of dignity, fear of public bathrooms … embarrassment [and] feelings of paranoia."

The woman identified herself in the suit. The Star Tribune generally does not identify victims of sexually-related allegations.

A hearing in the civil case is scheduled for March.

