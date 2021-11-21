Jury convicts Wyandotte man of meth-dealing charges

Nov. 20—TULSA, Okla. — A federal court jury returned verdicts Thursday convicting a Wyandotte man of five counts in a methamphetamine trafficking operation.

The jury at a trial in U.S. District Court in Tulsa found Adam D. Sherwood, 43, guilty of single counts of conspiring to distribute meth in Northeast Oklahoma between 2018 and 2021 and possession of the drug with intent to distribute, as well as three counts of using a cellphone to conduct drug deals.

Judge Claire Eagan set Sherwood's sentencing hearing for March 25. The defendant's co-conspirator, Kenneth Rosenberg, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and was sentenced in October to 60 months in a federal prison.

The U.S. attorney's office in Tulsa said in a news release that Sherwood and his co-conspirators distributed between 50 and 500 grams of meth in Northeast Oklahoma.

Their involvement in drug trafficking came to light when Tulsa police stopped a vehicle in the early morning hours of May 23, 2020, that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shots-fired incident. Rosenberg was the driver, and Sherwood and a third man were passengers.

A probable-cause search of the vehicle and its occupants turned up two handguns, a bag containing meth, a digital scale and other drug-related items as well as $226 that Sherwood had in his possession and $1,300 that Rosenberg was carrying.