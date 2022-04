Apr. 26—The jury could begin deliberations later today in a trial on a charge of murder concerning a shooting death innHunt County which occurred eight years ago.

Final arguments are expected in the 196th District Court this morning in the case against Carl Allen Welch. Testimony began in the trial April 19.

Welch, 56, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder involving the 2014 death of Terry R. Cale of Wills Point.