Jury could today start deliberations in trial of man charged with killing Chesna

DEDHAM − Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday afternoon in the trial of Emanuel Lopes, charged with the 2018 murders of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams, a resident of Torrey Street in that town.

Two-and-a-half weeks of testimony in the case wrapped up Tuesday afternoon, said David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. On Wednesday, both the prosecution and the defense will be given an hour to make their closing arguments to the jury, who will also receive legal instruction from Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone before starting their deliberations, he said.

Lopes, who was 20 years old at the time, faces 11 charges, including two counts of murder and armed assault with intent to murder involving a firearm.

On July 15, 2018, authorities say Lopes was fleeing a minor car accident nearby when he threw a rock at Chesna's head, took the officer's gun and shot him with it. Chesna was a 43-year-old father of three and a U.S. Army veteran.

Two officers then arrived at the scene. Police officer Sean Murphy returned fire through the windshield of his cruiser, hitting Lopes in the right knee. Lopes returned fire and ran through a neighbor's backyard, police said. He then allegedly shot Adams, who was on the sun porch of her home that Sunday morning.

Lopes was still holding Chesna's gun when he was stopped and arrested on Torrey Street, police said. He complied with police orders to get on the ground.

Prosecutors said there was no ammunition left in the gun.

In his opening statement on June 8, defense attorney Larry Tipton said that Lopes had "major" mental health problems.

Prosecutors said the shooting were deliberate.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Testimony in trial of Emanuel Lopes has ended, jury to get the case