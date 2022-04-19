Jury in Dabate trial sees evidence seized from home

Apr. 18—VERNON — For the first time Monday, jurors in the trial of Richard Dabate were able to see some of the items seized by state police that are playing a part in the state's case.

The jury looked on as a state police detective opened evidence bags and described the objects that he and other detectives seized from Dabate's home over the course of nearly 24 hours.

Detective Ryan Luther testified previously that he and other state police personnel arrived at the Dabates' home on Birch View Drive in Ellington a few hours after Connie Dabate was killed, and didn't leave until 9:30 the next morning.

During that time he and the other detectives conducted a walk-through of the house, took video and photographs of the scene, and then seized evidence.

Among the evidence entered into the record as exhibits were Dabate's two handguns, the zip ties cut off his body, tools, swabs of blood and DNA, and the safes the guns were kept in.

With most of the items Luther simply described what they were and where they were found, but with others, he answered questions from Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky about the condition the object was found in as well.

For example, Gedansky asked Luther if the shirt and pants they located in the kitchen, which had been cut off Dabate by paramedics, were wet with blood. Luther said he couldn't remember if they were wet, but they weren't saturated.

When it came to the swabs of blood samples, Luther explained that a sample isn't taken of every drop of blood found, but from a couple drops in each separate and distinct area of blood.

Luther also explained how the items were first taken onto the Eastern Dirstrict Major Crime Squad van, and then brought to Troop E barracks in Montville, where it was stored. Five days after Connie was killed, Luther examined a safe found in Dabate's basement. Inside, he found a set of keys to the safe, and to a padlock for a handgun. The keys were underneath a collection of papers, and not visible when the safe was open, he said.

Story continues

Luther was expected to return to the witness stand Tuesday.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in connection with the death of his wife, Connie, death on Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.