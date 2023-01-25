Jury deadlocked in murder case after a shooting outside Fayette Mall. Shooter takes a plea deal

A young man charged with murder when he was a teenager for shooting and killing someone outside Fayette Mall took a plea deal on Tuesday night after jurors came back deadlocked at his trial.

Jessin Stateman, 21, faced charges of murder and first-degree criminal mischief after a deadly shooting in November 2020 that left 23-year-old Jermaine Barber dead.

The trial began Jan. 19 with jury selection, and closing arguments were presented by both prosecutors and Stateman’s defense team around noon on Tuesday. However, around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, the jury told Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell they were deadlocked on whether to convict him.

Stateman accepted a plea agreement offered by prosecutors later Tuesday night, amending his murder charge to second-degree manslaughter, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Parker. Stateman could face 15 years in prison: 10 years for manslaughter and five years for first-degree criminal mischief.

His actual sentence will depend on the punishment a judge decides to issue in the case. Sentencing is scheduled for March 9, according to prosecutors.

Stateman’s defense attorney, Wayne Roberts, argued during his closing argument that Stateman was in fear of his and his then-girlfriend’s life. They alleged they were robbed by Barber in a drug deal gone wrong in the Fayette Mall parking lot.

Stateman’s former girlfriend, Madison Brown, said she was afraid for her life when Barber allegedly got in the car, threatened them, and pointed guns at their heads.

But prosecutors argued during the trial that Stateman was guilty because he fired at Barber despite the fact that Barber got out of the car and walked away from Stateman.

In interviews with police, Stateman admitted to the police that Barber did not look back, shoot, or threaten to shoot once he left the vehicle. However, still fearing for his safety, Stateman got out of the car and emptied his Glock 17 pistol, shooting at Barber eight times.

He told police that he did not intend to shoot nor kill Barber, but felt he was within his rights to defend himself.

Parker told the jury before they went into deliberation that prosecutors did not hide from the fact that robbery was involved, but that their job was to look at the defendant’s choices — which included firing eight shots as Barber was walking away.

“As soon as (Barber) leaves that car, is when the eight shots ring out. At that time, whatever happened in that car was over,” she said. “What happens after (Barber) leaves the car, is the true issue for you all to decide.

“The defendant said it himself, ‘He was not even looking back to see if I was going to retaliate.’”