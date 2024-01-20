Jury deadlocked in trial of ex-LAPD officer accused of shooting 3 people in Corona Costco
The jury presiding over the case of an ex-officer accused of shooting three people inside a Corona Costco is deadlocked over their potential decision.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.
Colloidal silver may be a controversial ingredient, but applying it topically just may help ease certain skin troubles.
Even though it will be just the second state to cast ballots, many experts say any realistic path for someone other than Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination has to start in the Granite State.
A former Trump aide is seeking to have Willis disqualified for engaging in an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with her lead prosecutor.
It’s been 17 months since Amazon agreed to buy iRobot for $1.7 billion. The subsequent year and a half has unfolded at a glacial pace, as the deal has inched forward. The deal’s latest hurdle is the European Commission, which has set a February 14 deadline to reach a final decision.
This gizmo can help soothe your dry, flaky, itchy scalp — and it's nearly 30% off right now.
As Amazon initiates job cuts across its entire business, including its streaming division, the e-commerce giant is now laying off employees within its Buy with Prime segment. “We regularly review the structure of our teams and make adjustments based on the needs of the business and, following a recent review, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles on our Buy with Prime team,” an Amazon spokesperson wrote in an email to TechCrunch. The affected workers will receive at least 60 days of pay and benefits, the outlet wrote, as well as assistance from Amazon to help them find new positions within the company.
The Accord has been available with Apple CarPlay for years, but a wireless upgrade is a big benefit for owners of older models.
With his fourth POTY award, Christian Pulisic ties Landon Donovan for the most wins by a USMNT player.
Rock Band 4’s weekly DLC drops are coming to an end. Harmonix plans to give full attention to the Rock Band-like Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game inside Epic’s digital world.
According to Google, this genius home accessory was the top trending interior decor item last year. I'm not surprised.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour has confirmed layoffs. The studio reportedly let go around 45 staff members and it said the layoffs "represented less than three percent of our total workforce."
'Saved my sanity, and possibly my marriage,' said one of 25,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating.
The stories you need to start your day: Rising cancer rates in younger people, Trump’s ballot battle and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Investment banking revenues climbed across Wall Street in the final quarter of 2023, offering hope for 2024. But executives say they remain cautious.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly told remaining employees to expect further layoffs throughout 2024.
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
Google has updated its disclaimer in Chrome's experimental Canary channel shortly after agreeing to settle a $5 billion lawsuit accusing it of tracking Incognito users.