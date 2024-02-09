Jury deadlocks in 2020 Moorpark murder case; retrial possible

A jury deadlocked Thursday in a 2020 Moorpark murder case in which the defendant, now 71, is accused of shooting an in-law at a storage facility.

Elsworth Cadle could be tried again. He was returned to jail custody with bail set at $3 million. A reset hearing for another possible jury trial was scheduled for Wednesday morning in room 46 of Ventura County Superior Court, the docket showed.

Cadle faced one count of murder along with a special allegation involving use of a firearm that could have impacted sentencing if he had been convicted.

The case concerned the fatal shooting on Jan. 3, 2020, of Moorpark resident Mark Milton, 64. Authorities previously described Milton as Cadle's brother-in-law and said the two had known each other a long time.

Milton was found dead in the driver’s seat of a U-Haul truck at Public Storage, 875 Los Angeles Ave., according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Moorpark. Multiple 911 callers had reported hearing gunshots. A search was launched when the suspect wasn't initially found. Cadle was arrested that night.

Ten jurors had cast a guilty vote for first-degree murder, the jury foreman told Judge Anthony Sabo. Two jurors voted not guilty. The panel initially said it was unable reach a verdict Wednesday afternoon but resumed deliberations.

At around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the foreman told the judge he believed the panel was "hopelessly deadlocked," according to the docket. Sabo declared a mistrial.

In such mistrials, a defendant can be retried.

The judge denied the defense request to dismiss the case.

