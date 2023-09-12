Jury deadlocks in case of man accused of starting North Hill fire that killed 2 people

Defense attorney Nathan Ray talks with defendant Leon Newsome and defense attorney John Greven during Newsome's trial for starting a fire that killed two people in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien's courtroom in Akron.

A jury could not reach a decision in the case of an Akron man accused of starting a fire that killed a couple in a North Hill house fire last October.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien released the hung jury Tuesday in the case of Leon John Newsome, who was accused of lighting a couch on fire on the ground floor of a Carpenter Street home where Casey Blanchfield, 31, and Thomas "TJ" Litton, 43, had been sleeping in the third-floor attic.

A status hearing in the case is set for Oct. 12.

Newsome, 38, also known as "Nitty," was charged with 14 felonies, including four counts each of aggravated murder and murder, six counts of aggravated arson and two counts of felonious assault. The murder charges involve different parts of state law.

The verdict comes after the jury was sent to deliberate Monday following a 3½ day trial.

Newsome and his then-girlfriend had been arguing on the ground floor after he threatened to "kill everyone," according to Frank McCready and his former girlfriend Lisa Cook, who lived on the Carpenter Street home's second floor and were able to escape out of a window — but were unable to alert Blanchfield and Litton in time.

Autopsies found they died of smoke inhalation and thermal injury. According to their obituaries, Blanchfield was a mother of two and Litton, who was originally from Tallmadge, had nine children and three grandchildren.

While McCready and Cook both testified in the case, the girlfriend was not called to the stand by prosecutors. Newsome did not testify in his defense.

Several of the charges against Newsome include repeat violent offender specifications that carry with them potential extra prison time.

At the time of the fire, Newsome who has multiple felony convictions dating back to 1987, was on parole for a burglary conviction in June 2019. He was released from prison in October 2021, according to state prison records.

