Jury deadlocks over Mishawaka's University Park Mall murder case, judge declares mistrial

Police respond to University Park Mall following a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Mishawaka.

SOUTH BEND — After four days of testimony about the September 2020 fatal shooting of a man at the University Park Mall, a jury said it was deadlocked on whether Dazhon Howard acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Delaney Crosby.

After deliberating for a little over 2 ½ hours on Thursday, jurors sent St. Joseph Superior Judge Jeffrey Sanford a note saying “The Jury is evenly split, there’s no way to change. Six not guilty, six guilty.”

Sanford declared a mistrial a little after 3 p.m., marking the second time this month a murder trial here has ended in a hung jury.

Related: Trial begins for man accused of 2020 University Park Mall shooting in Mishawaka, Indiana

Going forward, prosecutors could move for a retrial, offer a plea deal for a lesser charge or dismiss the case altogether. A hearing on the matter has been set for mid-April.

This week’s trial stemmed from the fatal shooting at the mall on September 12, 2020. Initial 911 calls conveyed a possible active shooter situation at the mall, though arriving officers located just one victim — 23-year-old Crosby.

Howard, who was 21 at the time, did not contest he shot Crosby, but said he acted in self-defense in response to Crosby’s actions leading up to the shooting, as well as to a series of threats from Crosby beginning in 2018.

In his testimony Wednesday, Howard said he was shot in the head by a friend of Crosby’s in 2018 and told police about it. After that, Howard said, Crosby labeled him a snitch and acted aggressively toward him when the two crossed paths.

Police officers stand outside University Park Mall on Saturday after a reported shooting.

Howard and one of his friends both testified that Crosby fired multiple shots at the pair at a gas station in Benton Harbor a few months before the shooting at the mall. Howard also said Crosby pistol whipped him during what was supposed to be a marijuana deal.

On the day of the shooting, Howard was returning some shoes to Footlocker with some friends, as well as his 2-year-old daughter, when they ran into Crosby.

Story continues

Crosby was also with a group of people and the two parties got into an extended argument as they walked through the shopping center. Eventually, video footage showed, Howard pulled a gun out of his backpack and shot Crosby five times.

Jury undecided

The state’s case relied primarily on surveillance footage of the shooting taken from multiple stores in the mall, including JC Penny’s, Athens Jewelry and Footlocker. While Crosby and Howard, and the people they were with, were arguing as they walked through the mall, Crosby did not make any immediately threatening actions, prosecutors contended.

However, people Howard was with the day of the shooting testified that Crosby “flinched” at Howard at one point, causing Howard to jump back in fear. They also said they thought one of Crosby’s friends may have had a gun in the waistband of his pants.

Police seal off an entrance to University Park Mall in Mishawaka after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Those with Howard at the time remembered Crosby told their group, “I have something for all y’all outside.” One woman with Howard recalled Crosby saying he was going to kill them all.

Throughout the trial, Howard’s attorneys emphasized that Howard was acting based on the pattern of events dating back to 2018, not just the immediate circumstances.

Indiana code states a person may use deadly force if they “reasonably believe that that force is necessary” to prevent serious injury to themselves or a third party.

During cross examination of Howard, deputy prosecutor Kristen Harmon emphasized inconsistencies between how he answered her questions versus how he answered questions from his attorneys. Then in her closing argument, Harmon emphasized how Howard said Crosby insulted him, but didn’t mention feeling threatened until his lawyers prompted him.

Prosecutors also argued that Crosby was challenging Howard to a fist fight, not threatening to kill him, and that Crosby was walking away from Howard at the time of the shooting.

“This was not about self-defense, this was about ego and street cred and not letting someone mouth off to you,” Harmon said.

Kent Harshbarger, an Ohio doctor who conducted Crosby's autopsy, told jurors that toxicology results showed Crosby had faint amounts of methamphetamine in his blood.

Crosby likely took the methamphetamine "within hours" of his death, Harshbarger said, though it is difficult to determine if it had any effect on him during the events leading up to the shooting given the small amount found.

Another murder trial with a self-defense element resulted in a hung jury earlier this month as seven hours of deliberation did not result in a verdict for Jaylin Tucker, who is accused of killing his friend Kelvin Stanford Jr.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: A judge ruled a mistrial in a University Park Mall murder trial