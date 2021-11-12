Jury deadlocks in trial of fired Manchester school principal

Nov. 12—A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the trial of Sarah Lynch, the fired Manchester school principal whom police accused of faking an intruder attack inside her home.

The Hillsborough County Superior Court jury announced around 10 a.m. Friday that it was hung. After another 4 1/2 hours, members returned to the courtroom to tell Judge Will Delker they could not reach a verdict, said Tony Sculimbrene, one of Lynch's defense lawyers.

Delker declared a mistrial and said he will hold a status conference as his calendar permits to schedule another trial.

The lead prosecutor in the case, First Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Shawn Sweeney, was not available for comment Friday afternoon.

Sculimbrene said the jury was hung 7-5 in favor of acquittal, and he hopes that makes Sweeney opt against retrying the case.

"My hope is they'll come to their senses, but I have no idea," he said. "It's up to them."

Lynch faces three felony and two misdemeanor charges. Police have accused her of concocting a story about being attacked by an intruder in her home about four months after she was fired.

Lynch, Webster Elementary School's popular principal, was fired just before the school year was to start in 2018. The district never gave a detailed reason but mentioned "dishonest acts" in response to a civil lawsuit brought by Lynch.

Lynch reported the home invasion and assault by an intruder in late January 2019. Police arrested her in February 2019. She was freed on bail after a short stint in Valley Street jail.

The three-day trial was in Hillsborough County Superior Court. Sculimbrene said the jury worked very hard. At one point, a juror showed up even after spending all night with her 4-month old baby in the hospital.

The criminal case against Lynch has gone on for about 1,000 days, Sculimbrene said. In January, prosecutors and Lynch's lawyers had reached a plea bargain and even scheduled a plea-and-sentencing hearing. But the deal fell apart, and Sculimbrene filed papers with a judge to force the prosecution to abide by the plea bargain.

That effort did not succeed.

Meanwhile, jury selection in Lynch's civil suit against the Manchester School District for wrongful termination, which was supposed to take place Nov. 29, has been pushed out to June.

