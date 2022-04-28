Jury to decide on 2017 Hells Angels 'love triangle' murder that rocked Monkey Junction

More than five years after death of 39-year-old Terry Greenwood, trial of murder suspect Aaron Stephens to continue Friday, April 29, 2022. Police stand by the Monkey Junction crime scene in March 2017.

More than five years after the 2017 death of a 39-year-old man, his suspected killer is on trial in New Hanover County superior court, with jury deliberations set to soon start.

Aaron Stephens, 47, is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting and stabbing death of Terry Greenwood.

Stephens was 42 at the time of the March 22, 2017 fatal fight in the cul-de-sac at the west end of Julia Drive in Wilmington, nearby Monkey Junction.

When police responded to reports of violence after midnight on that March night five years ago, they arrived to find three men all wounded and lying in the street.

Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene; another man, Anthony Paul Lanza was stabbed in the torso and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries; Stephens had minor bruising.

According to Greenwood's autopsy report, his cause of death was multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound. The autopsy shows Greenwood suffered a gunshot wound to the face and 11 stab wounds to the back, side, left leg and face.

Stephens was arrested in connection to the killing in March 2017 and was released on bail in September of that year. It is suspected that the dispute was the result of a love triangle. Stephens was a validated member of the Hells Angels motorcycle club at the time, officials said.

The jury trail began April 18 and, after multiple witnesses were called and evidence presented by both the prosecution and defense over two weeks, the state rested its case Thursday.

Superior court judge Josh Willey is presiding over the case, Dru Lewis with the district attorney's office is prosecuting the case and Stephens' defense attorney is Geoffrey Hosford.

Closing arguments are expected to be delivered Friday, followed by the beginning of jury deliberations.

