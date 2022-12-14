Jury to decide: Did sheriff ‘weaponize’ TPD to settle score? Or call threat ‘as he saw it’?

The reputation of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer clashed with the testimony of two Tacoma police officers and the newspaper carrier he pursued nearly two years ago as opposing attorneys delivered their closing arguments in Troyer’s criminal trial Tuesday.

To prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office, Troyer relayed an extraordinary lie to a 911 dispatcher that a suspicious motorist threatened to kill him, and the first of 40-plus officers who rushed to the scene quickly determined the sheriff’s statement did not match reality. As a result, Troyer wasted resources and terrorized a man who had been doing his job.

“He was never threatened,” assistant attorney general Melanie Tratnik said during her closing argument. “He was disrespected.”

Tratnik alleged the newspaper carrier for Troyer’s northwest Tacoma neighborhood, Sedrick Altheimer, 26, didn’t give the sheriff the deference he expected during their confrontation — where he accused the sheriff of following him at nearly 2 a.m. because he’s Black — and Troyer “weaponized the police force to settle a petty score.”

In the view of Troyer’s defense team, the sheriff is an upstanding community leader who became the subject of an unprovoked frenzy while ferreting out potential criminal activity to protect his neighbors.

Anne Bremner, a defense attorney for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, makes her closing arguments on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Pierce County District Court in Tacoma, Wash.

Troyer “saw suspicious activity, and he was basically trying to see what was happening,” celebrity defense attorney Anne Bremner said during her closing argument. Altheimer was “mad, and he’s yelling, and he says, ‘I’m going to take you out.’”

The sheriff didn’t intend for so many officers to rush to his aid, but he never backtracked statements about the death threat to Tacoma police, Bremner said.

Bremner spoke at length throughout the trial about Troyer’s decades in law enforcement, involvement in charity work and his history as a foster father and adoptive parent.

She choked up during her parting words to the jury: “He’s not guilty. He’s a good man.”

Attorneys on both sides asserted the incident could have been avoided.

Troyer had the option to go home after his first run-in with Altheimer, during which he claimed he was threatened, Tratnik said.

Bremner asserted Altheimer should have identified himself as a newspaper carrier to Troyer and said dispatchers should have only sent the one or two patrol cars the sheriff requested.

“This appears to be everybody’s fault except Sheriff Troyer’s,” Tratnik said during a rebuttal to Bremner’s closing argument.

Tratnik said Altheimer and the Tacoma police officers who responded to the call have been consistent in their recollection of the incident, while Troyer contradicted himself on the night in question and again when he took the witness stand.

“This isn’t about a good guy and a bad guy,” Tratnik said during her rebuttal. “But did he violate the elements of this crime?”

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer whispers to his defense attorney, Anne Bremner, while Washington state assistant attorney general Melanie Tratnik makes her closing arguments on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Pierce County District Court in Tacoma.

Six jurors will begin deliberations Wednesday morning to determine whether Troyer is guilty of two gross misdemeanors: false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. As of Tuesday, the primary jurors were six men, including at least two people of color. Three of the four alternate jurors on the case are women.











