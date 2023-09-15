Jury to decide the fate of accused cop killer Othal Wallace

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations in Othal Wallace’s trial Friday morning.

Wallace is accused of shooting and killing Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor in June 2021.

Attorneys made their closing arguments last night but only after Wallace took the stand in his defense.

Wallace described himself as an overly expressive person and claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense.

“I was too afraid. If I stayed in that vehicle and someone saw me, I would get shot and never have an opportunity to explain myself,” Wallace said from the stand.

He also revealed his fear of law enforcement, which led him to flee the scene and eventually be captured, hiding in a treehouse in Georgia, armed with 500 rounds of ammunition and multiple weapons.

“I was too afraid of what might happen if I stayed,” Wallace continued in his defense.

According to prosecutors, Officer Raynor was on patrol when he saw Wallace sitting in his car and approached Wallace to question him about a stolen car.

According to officers, the officer’s radio communication went silent a short time later.

When other officers arrived, they found the officer shot on the ground.

Raynor passed away on Aug. 17, almost three months after the shooting.

