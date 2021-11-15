Jury to decide fate of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse after closing arguments

FILE PHOTO: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues at the Kenosha County Courthouse
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Layne
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nathan Layne

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) - Prosecution and defense will deliver closing speeches on Monday in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, offering to the jury vastly different conclusions about why the U.S. teenager opened fire during protests in Wisconsin and whether it was justified.

The arguments are the lawyers' last chance to influence a jury after nearly two weeks of testimony that included considerable evidence supporting the teenager's argument that he was attacked before he fired his semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle, killing two men and wounding a third.

The jury will then begin deliberations and attempt to form a consensus on guilt or innocence in the most closely watched case involving a civilian's right to self-defense since George Zimmerman was acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager, in 2013.

Like Zimmerman, Rittenhouse has emerged as a divisive figure, viewed as heroic by some conservatives who favor expansive gun rights and as a symbol of an out-of-control American gun culture by many on the left.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, in the city of Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. The shootings took place during protests - marred by arson, rioting and looting - that followed the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse, who has pleaded not guilty and testified last week that he acted in self-defense, faces life in prison if convicted. He was 17 at the time of the shootings.

Kenosha County assistant district attorneys Thomas Binger and James Kraus have sought to portray Rittenhouse as a reckless vigilante who came to Kenosha looking for an opportunity to use a weapon which was illegal for him to possess due to his age, and have argued that he was unjustified in deploying deadly force even when protesters pursued and attacked him.

On Friday, the judge said he would instruct the jury that they could weigh the prosecution's argument that Rittenhouse was the aggressor, giving prosecutors latitude in closing remarks to highlight grainy drone video they say shows the teen raised his gun in a way that provoked Rosenbaum, who was unarmed.

If the jury finds that argument credible, it would raise the bar for self-defense under Wisconsin law, making it easier to convict.

Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder also decided to allow the jury to consider lesser charges, as is common in a homicide trial. But for the most serious counts Schroeder allowed only charges that require proof that Rittenhouse acted with "utter disregard for human life", a high bar sought by the defense.

Prosecutors were worried that the jury could have been swayed by Rittenhouse's own testimony - in which the teen, at times losing his composure and crying, said he did not want to kill anyone that night.

"I believe a reasonable jury and a reasonable juror could, based on the defendant's own testimony, not find utter disregard for human life," Kraus told the judge.

The defense, led by attorneys Mark Richards and Corey Chirafisi, is expected to highlight testimony from multiple witnesses that Rosenbaum was behaving erratically that night, had made death threats to Rittenhouse and others, and lunged at the teen and reached for his gun before he fired.

The Rosenbaum shooting is seen as the most critical because it was the first, setting the stage for the others.

Richards and Chirafisi can also point to video showing Huber striking Rittenhouse with a skateboard and to testimony from Grosskreutz, who acknowledged that Rittenhouse did not fire until Grosskreutz pointed his handgun in the teen's direction.

Schroeder said the prosecution and defense would each have 2-1/2 hours to deliver their closing remarks to the jury.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former New Orleans mayor to lead infrastructure plan

    The White House said Sunday that former Mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu will head up its trillion dollar infrastructure plan. Landrieu led the city from 2010 to 2018, playing a key role in helping it rebound after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. President Joe Biden named him the senior adviser for implementing the bipartisan bill, which he will sign into law on Monday.It's similar to a role Biden held when he was vice president in the Obama administration, overseeing an 800 billion dollar economic stimulus package in 2009. On Friday, he emphasized the importance of transparency."I made it a point every day to stay on top of how exactly the money was spent, what projects were being built, what projects were not being built and how it was functioning."The new trillion dollar package includes big spending on a wide range of targets, from roads to airports and broadband internet. Biden vowed to build 500 thousand electric vehicle charging stations as well as to make high-speed Internet accessible to all Americans.The bill is expected to create jobs across the country as the money trickles into state hands. A separate proposal worth about $1.75 trillion aims to expand the social safety net in the U.S. as well as boost climate-change policies. That, however, has been subject to fierce and ongoing bipartisan debate on Capitol Hill.

  • Five takeaways from Texas’ loss to Kansas

    Five takeaways from the most heartbreaking loss of the year.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Three German state health ministers urged parties negotiating to form a new government to prolong states' power to implement stricter pandemic measures such as lockdowns or school closures. * China is battling its biggest COVID-19 outbreak caused by the Delta variant, with some areas restricting entry by people from a northeastern city where infections have grown faster than elsewhere in the country in the past week. * Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined an urgent plan to increase hospital beds and medical resources in preparation for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections this winter.

  • Japan's economy shrinks more than expected as supply shortages hit

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy contracted much faster than expected in the third quarter as global supply disruptions hit exports and business spending while new COVID-19 cases soured the consumer mood, undermining efforts to stoke a virtuous growth cycle. While many analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to rebound this quarter as virus curbs ease, worsening global production bottlenecks pose increasing risks to export-reliant Japan. "The contraction was far bigger than expected due to supply-chain constraints, which hit car output and capital spending hard," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

  • Cam Newton's status as starter unclear in Carolina

    Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton produced two touchdowns in spot duty in his return to the Carolina Panthers Sunday. Will his production in limited snaps earn him a start next week?

  • Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia

    Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has put the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds. China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020.

  • New Mexico residents sound off on proposed social studies standards. Here are some the biggest takeaways from that discussion.

    Over 100 people commented on the proposed New Mexico social studies standards. Opinions are split.

  • Schumer tees up timeline for Senate through the end of the year

    The Senate has only three scheduled work weeks for the rest of 2021, with a long to-do list remaining.

  • Man who took video 'minimized' his role in Ahmaud Arbery's killing, investigator tells jury

    One of the three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death changed his description of what happened that day, an investigator told jurors Friday.

  • 'Europe's last dictator' raises the stakes with the West

    For most of his 27 years as Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko’s repressions and truculent statements frequently offended the West. This year, that belligerence is directly affecting Europe. As the European Union imposed sanctions for that action, Belarus responded by easing its border controls for migrants from the Middle East and Africa, allowing them to head for the EU frontier.

  • Aaron Rodgers won’t play “what if?” game on possibly missing Super Bowl due to COVID protocols

    The good news for Aaron Rodgers out of the last two weeks, if there is any, is that he won’t have to be tested for COVID until 90 days after the date of his November 3 his positive test. He also can’t be knocked out for five days as a “close contact” with someone who [more]

  • Rams, 49ers get different results from offseason QB moves

    The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers came to similar conclusions in the offseason: It was time to upgrade over the quarterbacks who helped both franchises reach the Super Bowl in recent years. The Rams then went ahead and dealt Jared Goff and a pair of first-round selections for Matthew Stafford and the Niners traded away three first-round picks to take Trey Lance as Jimmy Garoppolo's heir apparent. Stafford has super-charged the offense for the Rams (7-2), who are tied for the second-best record in the NFL and are making a big push for a Super Bowl title.

  • Browns' Myles Garrett laments lack of in-game adjustments on defense: 'We never had a chance'

    After a blowout loss, Myles Garrett called for the Cleveland Browns to improve on defense, including with the scheme and adjustments on the fly.

  • On again, off again: Johnson & Knaus relationship now solid

    Jimmie Johnson stood at the doorway of the lounge inside a team transporter casually eating from a can of Pringles. Upon noticing his arrival, Chad Knaus spun in his chair to confront the driver he teamed with for seven NASCAR championships. “Apparently you and I need to have a discussion," Knaus said to Johnson.

  • Attorney In Ahmaud Arbery Case Claims the Presence of Black Pastors Intimidates Jury, So Al Sharpton Issued a Challenge to Other Pastors In Response: ‘I Will be Back’

    Rev. Al Sharpton said he plans to continue provide courtroom support to the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the young Black man who was killed while […]

  • Man dies from burns days after 'butane honey oil' explosion in Oxnard, authorities say

    A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.

  • Dan Bongino’s Clash With BLM Activist Over ‘Foreshadowing’ of Riots Ends Abruptly: ‘You’re Trying to Bait Me’ (Video)

    Host of Fox News' "Unfiltered" accused Hawk Newsome of threatening future rioting and vandalism under New York's incoming mayor

  • What the 'Joker attack' revealed about Japanese society

    An attack which injured 17 people on Halloween has shocked a country that rarely sees violent crime.

  • Rittenhouse trial could be the 'pendulum swinging' back after George Floyd, expert says

    This city on Lake Michigan was quiet, calm and peaceful on Sunday, and many residents want it to remain that way as closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Ritte

  • Mother of missing N.J. teen arrested for child endangerment after daughter found safe

    Jamie Moore, the mother of JaShyah Moore who disappeared for nearly a month, was arrested and charged with two counts […] The post Mother of missing N.J. teen arrested for child endangerment after daughter found safe appeared first on TheGrio.