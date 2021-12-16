Jury will decide if man was building fireworks show or a pipe bomb

Dec. 16—CONCORD — A short cast-iron pipe, black powder, a drilled out end cap, electrical wires, aluminum and magnesium shavings.

When local police discovered the material in a condo beside Crotched Mountain three years ago, they thought pipe bomb.

But the condo resident, James Leonard, 36, took the stand in U.S. District Court Wednesday and talked about his plans for a pyrotechnic show at one of the adjacent ski area's terrain parks in the coming winter.

"I had intended to create fireworks," Leonard testified on Wednesday.

His testimony concluded the second day of his trial on a single charge of possession of a firearm that must be registered under the National Firearms Act. Federal law requires the registration of certain firearms such as machine guns, sawed-off shotguns and destructive devices.

Leonard's testimony ended the trial, and the jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday morning.

Police have said they smelled marijuana when they answered a call of shouting and wall banging at the condo on June 12, 2018. Wet from a shower, Leonard answered the door dressed in a towel, and although he answered questions, he refused to let police search the condo he was renting.

Police obtained a search warrant, and once they found the pipe and other material, they called in the New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad.

They also found 4 1/2 ounces of marijuana a small amount of a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl and acetaminophen.

Federal prosecutor Debra Walsh called the discovery a pipe bomb.

Under questioning from Walsh, Leonard acknowledged he had drilled a hole in the end cap and filled an internal cylinder with pyrodex, the black powder used for muzzleoaders.

But Leonard insisted he never placed a second end cap on the pipe, and he was planning to test the firework over Independence Day. He wanted to create the effect seen in rock videos and terrain park videos, he said.

According to court papers, Leonard has a history of drug use and unsuccessful efforts at rehabilitation. He is facing an intoxicated driving charge from last year following an accident that left the passenger with a broken neck and in a coma.

The federal case deals only with the firearm charge, and the only mention of drugs at the trial was police testimony of smelling marijuana when they went to his door.

Leonard testified that he had been laid off from his summer job at Crotched Mountain the day before, drank late that night, was late for a second job and was yelling about his condition.

"I was having a discussion with God about what I was going to do to pay my rent," he testified.

Leonard said Bennington Police Chief Bret Sullivan wanted to search the condo for Leonard's own safety; he refused, and they got in his face and told him they would do it the easy way or the hard way.

"I felt bullied, I felt threatened," he said. He got in his truck wearing only his towel and left. Police then obtained the warrant.

