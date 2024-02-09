Jury to decide penalty for cop killer Marco Perez; penalty hearing commences

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a jury found Marco Perez guilty of capital murder of a police officer, a hearing started Thursday afternoon to determine his punishment.

Marco Perez shot and killed Mobile police officer Sean Tuder in January 2019 at the Peach Place Inn Apartments.

A jury found Perez guilty of capital murder Thursday morning, and because of that, he immediately entered the penalty phase. Perez will either face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, and the jury will decide Perez’s fate.

Prosecutor Ashley Rich began opening arguments to the jury, explaining that they will now see more evidence of Perez’s character and criminal history. She argued that Perez is a danger and will continue to display “dangerous behaviors” and because of that, the jury should vote in favor of the death penalty, which will require 10 out of 12 jurors to vote in favor.

Perez’s defense attorney, Jason Darley, argued that Perez should not face the death penalty arguing that Perez will die in prison instead.

Prosecutors began asking members of Sean Tuder’s family to testify on how Tuder’s death has greatly impacted them.

Tuder’s widow, Kristin Tuder-Lang, took the stand first and was trying to fight back tears as she explained to the jury how she was notified that her husband was killed.

“It changed everything for me and who I am as a person,” she recounted.

“When you are a police officer’s wife, you know it’s a possibility, but you never think it’s going to happen to you,” she continued.

The state also called corrections officers from Mobile Metro Jail to testify on Perez’s conduct while he was held there.

One corrections officer testified that he engaged in a fight with another inmate and played surveillance video from Metro Jail of the incident.

Defense attorney Jason Darley cross-examined the state’s witness, and he said this behavior is typical in jail.

Perez’s penalty hearing will continue Friday morning.

