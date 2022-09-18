Jury to decide whether key witness is credible in trial of man for two Columbus murders

A Franklin County Common Pleas Court jury will continue deliberating Monday morning on whether 27-year-old Trevor Scott Sands is guilty of murdering two men in separate attempted armed robberies in 2017.

Franklin County prosecutors said Sands fatally shot Jeannot Mendy, 32, on April 24, 2017 on the Far East Side while attempting to rob him, and fatally shot Gerald Talley, 63, on May 8, 2017 on the 1000 block of Kelton Avenue at his Driving Park neighborhood home while there intending to rob him of firearms.

Attorneys representing both sides in the case presented their closing arguments Friday afternoon. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury decided to break for the weekend and resume on Monday.

The state’s case against Sands drew heavily on the witness testimony of his codefendant, 24-year-old Monae Alize Cox, who testified that she drove Sands, whom polices say lived on the streets of Columbus, to Talley’s house. Cox said she was a former girlfriend of one of Talley’s sons and lived with them previously, so she knew there were firearms in the house.

Cox said she dropped off Sands and another man, both wearing balaclava-type masks, at the Talley’s residence. She testified she heard eight to nine gunshots before the men ran back to the car. Cox said Sands boasted “my ears are ringing” and “no face, no case.”

Cox also testified that in other conversations, she heard Sands allude to Mendy’s death. Cox said Sands had pretended online to want to buy something from Mendy when he actually intended to rob him. Mendy was fatally shot while he was working on a motorcycle in a garage on Lowridge Drive.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Cox pleaded guilty in January 2021 to voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault. In exchange for her plea and testimony against Sands, prosecutors dropped a murder charge against her which could’ve carried a life sentence.

Frederick Benton Jr., Sands’ attorney, argued during his closing argument that Cox was not a credible witness since she got a plea deal and changed her story several times during interviews with authorities.

“Her interest is one of self-preservation, not justice,” Benton said. “When did the lies stop? They certainly did not stop when she came into this courtroom.”

Franklin County prosecutors said during the trial that Cox initially lied to authorities because she was trying to protect herself and her friends, but that she came around. Prosecutors said other witnesses and evidence corroborate Cox’s testimony.

“This gun can’t lie,” said Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Geraghty while holding up a .45-caliber, semi-automatic pistol in an evidence bag. “Everything she told us is corroborated by physical evidence … This is not all a huge coincidence.”

During the trial, a forensic expert in ballistics said the bullets at the two homicide scenes were fired from the .45-caliber pistol Sands had when he was arrested by Gahanna police on May 27, 2019 for robbing a Family Dollar store on Agler Road, a crime in which Cox also was the getaway driver.

After Cox and Sands were arrested, authorities linked them to the two murders. Cox, Sands and Antwon Thomas are currently in federal prison for that robbery and a string of others. Sands is serving a 15-year-sentence.

Prosecutors also presented cellphone records at trial placing Sands in the area of the murders when they happened.

