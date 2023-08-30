Jury deciding punishment recommendation for man convicted of killing Rubye James

Mental health experts Tuesday described Joshua McClellan as “impaired” because of childhood neglect, physical and mental abuse.

The experts testified on behalf of McClellan, who was convicted last week of first-degree premeditated murder in the 2017 slaying of 92-year-old retired teacher Rubye James. McClellan, who was 19 at the time, could face the death penalty if the experts do not sway jurors. The jury will recommend either capital punishment or life in prison.

Psychiatrist Dr. Michael Maher noted that McClellan was in the bottom 3 percent of his graduating class, with a 1.47 grade point average.

Joshua McClellan in court earlier this month.

His reading skills were poor from an early age, which affects brain development. He said he had an IQ score of 78. “This is what we used to call mentally retarded,” he said. He used another term: “slow.”

He had bathroom accidents at school, something no child wants, which shows he couldn’t control himself. He had poor impulse control because he had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Maher said.

Maher, who said McClellan also had a personality disorder, said brain abnormalities can lead to bad behavior.

But Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio fired back on cross-examination, pointing out that one of the defense experts concluded McClellan had an IQ of 86. That’s low average, the prosecutor said. Average, but on the lower end.

He also got Maher to admit that McClellan did well in the ninth grade, earning A’s, B’s and C’s on his report cards. It was after that that his grades plummeted.

Some children choose to engage in bad behavior, the prosecutor said.

Maher also conceded that he had to take some of what McClellan said in an interview with a grain of salt. He kept maintaining his innocence, he said.

Another expert who testified was Micah Johnson, Ph.D., a sociologist who specializes in how childhood trauma affects people throughout their lives.

McClellan scored an almost unheard score of 10 on the Adverse Childhood Experience test. The higher the score the more troubled the person is. He said the score showed “an extreme risk of bad behavior.”

He conceded that the test is self-administered. He also admitted that several alarming reports to the Department of Children and Families were “unsubstantiated.”

Not in all cases, however. McClellan’s mother, Sara Collins, testified that McClellan and his sister ended up in foster homes twice because, in her words, “I was smoking marijuana.”

McClellan’s father was largely absent, and when he wasn’t McClellan and his sister witnessed him beating his current girlfriend, she said.

He was a difficult child, she said.

“I tried meetings, I tried to speak to him at home. He never really wanted to listen. He couldn’t. It wasn’t clicking.”

She admitted choking him when he was about 14 for showing “disrespect.”

On cross-examination, Camuccio asked if she choked him as a young child, possibly cutting off oxygen to the brain. She said no.

McClellan had few friends, and just one close one, Krystopher Laws, who lived with them, she said.

She always said to the two, “Please don’t get into trouble.”

Laws always assured her he would make sure no one harmed her son.

Earlier coverage of this case: Man found guilty of murdering beloved teacher Rubye James. What will the punishment be?

But sometime in the middle of the night, on Feb. 8, 2017, the two got into serious trouble. They not only robbed James at her home, but they stabbed and pummeled her, threw her body in the trunk of her car, and buried her in a shallow grave. Their take was $70, which they used to buy marijuana.

Laws pleaded guilty in 2020 to his role in the murder in return for a life prison sentence.

Jurors also heard from James’ friend, Runette Fulmore.

“I miss her so much that it hurts” she testified, reading from a prepared statement. “It hurts that someone would come and take her away from me, from so many that loved and adored her. All they had to do was ask and she would have given whatever to them. That was the type of person she was.”

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Penalty phase underway in trial of man convicted of killing Rubye James