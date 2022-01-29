Jury to deliberate Kayla Giles case after Saturday closing arguments

Both the state and defense in the Kayla Giles second-degree murder trial rested their cases Friday, meaning jurors will hear closing arguments Saturday morning before they start deliberations.

Giles is facing life in prison if convicted on the homicide charge. She also faces an obstruction of justice charge in the Sept. 8, 2018, death of her estranged husband, 30-year-old Thomas Coutee Jr.

Friday afternoon's testimony resumed with the defense's cross examination of Alexandria Police Department forensic examiner Sgt. Doug Alford, who extracted information from Giles' cellphone.

Alford was questioned from Louisiana Assistant Attorney General Brooke Harris before Friday's lunch break. He read from screenshots and calls logs.

Giles' attorney, George Higgins III, asked Alford if an iPhone could delete searches when the browser was closed. Alford said he wasn't aware of that.

When Higgins asked if he checked for that setting, he said he wasn't asked to do so.

Higgins had Alford read an Aug. 13, 2018, text from Coutee to Giles in which he said the only reason he hired an attorney was because she wanted to leave the state with their daughter. He also offered to help with costs for the girl's school and other things.

He then introduced another exchange in which Coutee wanted to meet at the police department's location for child swaps and online sales transactions to get his daughter a few days before the shooting.

Giles' reply stated she waited for him there, but Coutee didn't arrive.

Earlier on Friday: 'I may make the news': State presents computer, phone data from Kayla Giles

After Alford's testimony, the state and defense told 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard they had a joint stipulation — an agreement that both sides accept something as undisputed. The document was passed out to jurors, but neither side said what it concerned.

The two sides also agreed to introducing an enhanced and shortened clip of surveillance video from a Sonic restaurant that captured the incident.

The state then rested its case.

Giles' sister says 'she was like a mother to me'

The first witness for the defense was Jessica Giles Austin, Giles' younger sister. Defense co-counsel Rocky Willson asked Austin to describe their relationship.

"She was like a mother to me," said Austin of her sister. Their mother, who was sitting in the gallery, worked a lot, she said.

When Giles joined the U.S. Army, Austin said, she sometimes would visit her around the country.

Day 4 afternoon coverage: Friend testifies Kayla Giles told her she wanted to kill husband, asked to borrow gun

Willson asked her if she knew Coutee, and Austin said yes. He asked her to describe him.

She said he was "very stern, but very nice" compared to her sister's "protective" personality.

Willson asked if Giles told her much about her personal life, and Austin said no.

He asked whether Giles would tell Austin if there were marital problems.

She again said no.

He asked what Giles said when she called her from the shooting scene. "She literally told me to come get the girls," Austin testified.

Willson asked if Giles asked her to destroy or hide evidence. Austin said no and, as she talked about the flower-print bag that held Giles' computer, she contradicted herself when talking about when she received it.

The state had played audio from a jail telephone call placed from Giles to Austin in the days after her arrest. Giles had asked her if someone could get "the flower thing" away from her.

Austin gave the computer bag to a friend of Giles', Jennifer Dunn, who testified that she was not aware she was going to get it. She later turned it over to police.

When asked by Willson about the computer, Austin testified she got it a few weeks before the shooting. Later, she told Harris she got it a few months before the shooting.

She told Willson that her sister was acting differently when she dropped it off at her workplace, but couldn't put it into words. However, she was clear about being uncomfortable having it.

Willson asked why.

Austin testified that she was raising three children and that she had a good job. Later, she told Willson that she had a lot of trouble since the shooting because she's Giles' sister. She said she's received threats and almost lost her job.

In her cross examination, Harris asked Austin if she ever saw bruises or red marks on Giles. Austin said no.

Did Giles ever tell her Coutee put hands on her, asked Harris. She said yes, back when the couple first got together.

Day 4 morning coverage: Forensic pathologist testifies Thomas Coutee Jr. died from single gunshot wound

Harris also brought up the computer bag, asking what her objection to having it was. Austin said someone had just been killed, so that concerned her. Harris pressed her, and she said her sister was involved in killing someone and she was concerned about her own situation.

Austin testified that she went to Giles' home the night of the shooting, after getting permission from police, to get clothes for the girls. Harris asked her if she saw the Ruger LCP .380 box and bullets. Austin said no.

Then Harris asked her how she got her sister's Sony voice recorder when she went back to the home to get some of Giles' personal items. Austin said she couldn't remember where it had been.

Harris asked if she and Giles talked about the recordings, and Austin said no.

Harris asked her about her testimony for the defense, that she had seen Coutee with a gun in his truck when he picked up his daughter from her mother's house. Austin had testified that she'd seen the gun in a holster in the truck.

When Harris asked her if she ever saw Coutee threaten anyone with a gun, she said no.

Friend said Giles was afraid of Coutee

The defense also called a friend of Giles, Natasha Lacombe, who testified about how Giles told her she moved from the couple's Pineville home to a gated community beside the Coliseum Boulevard Walmart because she thought she was being stalked.

Lacombe told the defense Giles had expressed a fear of Coutee to her.

Harris asked her why a woman who was scared like that would allow her children who aren't related to him to go with him to a birthday party. Lacombe said Giles wasn't afraid for her children but for herself.

Giles' aunt, Evelyn Giles Jones, was called to testify for the defense, too. She described Coutee repeatedly calling Giles on one occasion when her niece came to her house to microblade her eyebrows

But when Higgins asked Jones to repeat what Coutee had said, Louisiana Assistant Attorney General Joseph LeBeau objected because on ground of it being hearsay. Beard agreed.

Before the last witness was called, the state and defense told Beard they again had a joint stipulation for a short video. This time, it showed Coutee in a 2014 mixed-martial arts fight.

As jurors watched the video, which featured music, both of Coutee's parents and a number of other family and friends cried.

Lead detective takes the stand again

Then Higgins called William Butler, the lead detective in the case who already had testified for the state.

He asked Butler about all the charges Giles was arrested on. Second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, misdemeanor domestic abuse battery and felony theft, said Butler.

Higgins questioned the timing of the domestic abuse battery and theft arrests because those happened about two weeks after Coutee's death. Butler said warrants came in after the shooting.

Next, Higgins played the enhanced video clip of the shooting for Butler and the jurors. At one point, the video was stopped, and Higgins asked Butler if he saw Coutee go toward the door of Giles' Dodge Durango.

Yes, he said.

LeBeau, in his cross examination, asked Butler if seeing the MMA video of Coutee changed his mind about the charges against Giles.

"Absolutely not," he replied.

Then LeBeau asked Butler about baby car seats, asking if Coutee and Giles' daughter was in a backward facing seat in Coutee's truck at the time of the shooting. He said yes.

But another seat, one for an older child, remained in the back seat of the Durango, said LeBeau, who showed Butler and jurors a photo of the seat.

Daughter testifi: Giles' oldest daughter testifies in court after jurors see her 2018 video interview

Later, when Higgins redirected him, he asked Butler who the car seat belonged to, and Butler said it was Giles' older daughter. He asked Butler how he knew that.

Butler said it was mentioned twice in interviews, but Higgins disagreed. He said the car seat belonged to the youngest daughter. Butler said, if that was the case, it was against the law because both girls needed car seats.

Higgins asked Butler how far away their home was, and he said about 100 yards.

LeBeau also asked Butler about Jessica Giles Austin's testimony and whether several parts of it conflicted their interview just after the shooting. He said yes.

LeBeau asked if Austin told him she had taken the voice recorder from a counter, that Giles had told her about recording Coutee and that Austin said she wanted to listen to it.

Is that consistent with her 2018 interview, LeBeau asked Butler?

"No sir," Butler replied.

After the defense rested, Beard asked Giles if she wanted to testify in her own defense. When she said no, he asked her if that was solely her decision.

"That's my decision," she said.

