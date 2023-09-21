Jury deliberates on sentence for 16-year-old in fatal Lamar High School shooting

Jurors began deliberating shortly after noon Thursday in the trial to determine the sentence of the 16-year-old boy who in March shot into a group of students outside Arlington’s Lamar High School, killing a 16-year-old classmate.

The teen pleaded guilty to capital murder and attempted capital murder in the shooting that killed Ja’Shawn Poirier. The jury in Tarrant County Juvenile Court will sentence him on a range between a minimum of no punishment to a maximum of 40 years. The Star-Telegram is not identifying the shooter because he was convicted as a juvenile.

In closing arguments Thursday morning, the attorney for the state, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Lloyd Whelchel, told the jurors that if they don’t sentence the teen to 40 years, if he gets out of prison and kills somebody else, it will be their fault. He told the jury that the teenager is evil and there is no amount of rehabilitation that will change that.

“That is his character,” Whelchel said. “You want to see what a young psychopath looks like? He’s sitting right there. He may not be old enough to get the diagnosis, but it’s there.”

Defense attorney Lisa Herrick asked for the jury to consider a sentence of 10 to 15 years. She pointed out that the adult brain is usually fully developed by 25, which would be the teen’s age if he were released after a 10-year sentence, and that he would be 30 if sentenced to 15 years.

Herrick countered the state’s claims that the teenager was an intelligent manipulator, reiterating that he scored very far below average on his IQ test with a 74. The defense pointed out that his behavior changed after the date in October on which he told police he was sexually assaulted. The teen told investigators about the rape allegations after his arrest in the shooting and the prosecution contends he fabricated the story.

It was after that alleged assault that he got into a fight at school and started missing classes, the defense said.

Herrick reminded the jury that a psychologist told the court the teen had signs of PTSD consistent with being a sexual assault survivor and that his story about the assault stayed consistent. She pointed out that even the detective, who eventually said she didn’t believe the report about the sexual assault, said that he consistently provided all the details she expects to hear from a juvenile survivor.

The arguments in the closing statements highlighted the discussions about sexual assault, PTSD, intelligence and mental health as the primary focuses of the case for both sides. The defense, in a bid for leniency, has counted on the jury’s sympathy and desire to see a teenager rehabilitated, while the prosecution did its best to paint the teenager as a budding psychopath who had already committed his first act of deadly violence.

Expert testimony in the trial didn’t make it clear if that was true. While none of the psychologists called to the witness stand could count out the possibility that the teenager showed early signs of psychopathy, they also said those things could be attributed to mental, intellectual, emotional and social disabilities or stunted development that could be addressed with the proper treatment.

323rd District Judge Alex Kim listens to opening statements Tuesday in the trial of a teenager who shot and killed another student at Lamar High in Arlington on March 20. The jury will begin deliberating Thursday on the teen’s sentence.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.