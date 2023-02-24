Jury deliberates 30 minutes in domestic assault case

Feb. 23—It only took a Cumberland County jury 30 minutes to return a guilty verdict in the domestic assault trial of Gregory Ryan Webb, accused of striking and pushing his ex-wife on June 4, 2021. They had been married 17 years.

The misdemeanor offense only carries a maximum 11-month and 29-day sentence but an incident report filed the day of the trial last week has added a new twist to the case.

Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie revoked Webb's bond after the jury verdict was announced, ordering him held until a sentencing hearing scheduled for Feb. 27. The status of a "matter of record" offense report remains unclear.

It was a curious trial by most standards with the only witness called by Assistant District Attorney Jolie Uzelac being the alleged victim. Public Defender Craig Fickling countered by calling just one witness — Deputy Levi Gilliam — who responded to the distress call at the Webb residence and who was listed as a prosecution witness.

The ex-wife admitted from the witness stand she had been involved in a relationship with another man at the time of the incident. She testified Webb became angry, pushed her and shoved her head into a wall where a nail was exposed.

Under cross examination from Fickling, the victim admitted there were items on the utility room floor where the confrontation took place and it was suggested she fell over a laundry basket, striking her head against the wall.

In response to Fickling's questions, Gilliam testified statements the ex-wife testified during the trial were not told to him during his response and investigation of the incident because they were not noted in his report.

In closing, Uzelac told the jury three elements of the charge needed to be proven — the act was knowingly, reckless and intentional — and she had met all three requirements to justify a guilty verdict.

Fickling countered, "You all pretty much know what happened ... the victim didn't tell the deputy at the time what she testified to today ... it was a quick trial, but an important one."

The jury had the options of domestic assault, attempted domestic assault or a finding of not guilty. A fine of up to $3,000 was optional but the jury did not fine Webb.

Once the verdict was announced, prosecutors opposed bond until the sentencing hearing, citing a criminal history that includes burglary and theft. McKenzie agreed and ordered a quick turn around for a background investigation.

It was also learned a report was filed with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office after the Criminal Court Clerk's Office received an email from a sender using the account of "Ryan Webb."

"I found another recording. I never signed anything! My son has been KIDNAPPED! 18 months!!!!! You listen what you are contributing to! Transcripts? It's why the DA's office has an investigator! Remove me from my home!! Y'all are gonna love what I built over the weekend and it's not funny!" the email read.

Sheriff's Investigator Bo Kollros wrote that investigators traveled to the Webb residence but no one responded to knocks at the door. It is not known who sent the emails at this time and the status of that investigation is not known at deadline.

