Jury deliberates on Beavercreek girl allegedly abused by mother, stepparents

A mother, stepfather, and two others have been accused of beating their 12-year-old daughter with a belt so badly that she bled, according to court records.

On Tuesday, August 29, prosecutors and defense lawyers made their closing arguments before jurors were sent to deliberate on a verdict.

All four people were charged with felonious assault and endangering children, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Prosecutors said John, the stepfather, and Tchanavian Cantrell, the biological mother, were two of the four adults in a home that were involved in the abuse of Tchanavian’s then 12-year-old daughter.

The other two adults are Tammara Cantrell and Marquette Cantrell.

Prosecutors said the reason for the abuse is because the girl didn’t do her chores correctly.

Defense lawyers said the child’s injuries did not match the accusations of the beatings, they argue she got the injuries from falling on concrete stairs and the driveway.

Additionally, the defense said the family used other punishments like losing screen time.

They questioned the accuracy of some testimony during the trial, including the little girl.

The defense told the jury that their clients should be found not guilty, but the prosecutors had the final word.

The prosecution told the jury that Tchanavian said the reason for this was because they wanted to leave an impression on her daughter. But, they said the problem was the way the four people chose to go about punishing her daughter.

The prosecution said these acts were criminal and they want both John and Tchanavian to be found guilty.

The case is now in the hands of the jury, and News Center 7 will report the verdict.

