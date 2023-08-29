Jury deliberates fate of Hialeah cop charged in beating, kidnapping of homeless man

From the start, the prosecution’s goal seemed daunting: Prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a Hialeah police officer kidnapped a homeless man from a strip mall, drove him miles away to a remote wooded area, beat him bloody and unconscious and left him to fend for himself.

On Tuesday afternoon, more than a week after the trial began, prosecutors from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office made that case during closing arguments in the trial of former Hialeah Police Officer Rafael Otano. They argued that the GPS in Otana’s patrol car placed him within walking distance of the the illegal dump site when and where Jose Ortega-Gutierrez had been beaten.

And, they said, the technology along with cellphone trackers proved only Otano and another Hialeah officer named Lorenzo Orfila could have been at the site. They also argued that the officers specifically chose Ortega-Gutierrez solely because of who he is — an abrasive alcoholic with memory issues and nine felony convictions who was unlikely to file a complaint against the officers who beat him.

“They went too far. On December 17 they made decisions to invoke their own justice. And that’s a problem. It’s criminal,” said Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney Shawn Abuhoff. “When you take the oath to protect and serve, that means everybody.”

Otano’s attorney Michael Pizzi argued the state’s case was flawed from the start because his client was a back-up officer on the scene who never came in contact with Ortega-Rodriguez. He also reminded jurors of how Ortega-Gutierrez identified his attackers as a tall blond and two short stubby guys. And, he said, there was no DNA evidence connecting Otano to the crime. Pizzi said Ortega-Gutierrez’s nearly three days on the witness stand were filled so many inconsistencies — he even failed to identify himself on surveillance video numerous times — that jurors shouldn’t believe anything he had to say.

“He got stoned on vodka every day in December and every other day he got knocked out,” Pizzi said, addressing jurors. “But the state would have you make the assumption that police beat him?”

Tuesday, just over a week after the trial began, jurors began deliberating at 1:30 p.m.

State attorney Carolina Sanchez, left, points to Rafael Otano, right, as she delivers a rebuttal to the closing statements of the defense attorne for the former Hialeah police officer. Otano and other Hialeah officer have been charged with beating a homeless man..

Otano, 28, and Orfila, 23, were charged in January with battery and armed kidnapping for the alleged abduction of Ortega-Gutierrez. Prosecutors say the two men put Ortega-Gutierrez, who they both knew, in a patrol car and drove him about seven miles away to a remote area outside the city limits. They were called to the mall at West 19th Avenue and 60th Street by the owners of Los Tres Conejitos bakery, who said Ortega-Gutierrez had been harassing customers and made claims that one of the owners poisoned the food and stole tips.

At the end of a street near a wooded area that’s a popular illegal dumping site, prosecutors claim Otano and Orfila beat Ortega-Gutierrez and left him there. When he regained consciousness after a few minutes an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer spotted the homeless man wandering down a street aimlessly and injured and called police.

Abuhoff claimed the GPS in Otano’s patrol car and video surveillance from city cameras at intersections placed him at the scene of Ortega-Gutierrez’s alleged beating. And he told jurors that despite the alleged victims obvious flaws, not to lose sight of who’s on trial.

“This is street justice for no reason at all,” he said.

But Abuhoff’s argument could be tough to prove without eye witness accounts and after jurors listened to Ortega-Gutierrez’s rambling and almost incoherent testimony. During his three days on the stand Gutierrez not only was unable to identify Otano, but he failed to identify himself at least three times on video viewed by jurors.

As he neared the end of his closing argument, Pizzi, theatrical throughout, blasted the state for not trying to collect physical evidence from Otano and for not investigating the alleged crime scene.

“They never did an investigation. Instead, what they wanted to do was this, dump it in your lap,” Pizzi said.

Also charged in the alleged abduction is investigator Ali Amin Saleh, who the state contends offered Ortega-Gutierrez more than $1,300 to sign an affidavit clearing the officers of any wrongdoing. Earlier this month notary Juan Prietocofino agreed to a settlement in which he serves five years probation for allegedly signing off on Saleh’s fake affidavit.

Trial dates for Saleh and Orfila have not yet been set.