Jury deliberates fate of youth pastor accused of sexual assault in St. Clair County

During closing arguments in the trial for a former youth pastor Friday, a St. Clair County prosecutor told the jury they should believe the victims who have accused the defendant of sexual assault.

William Stefan Wahl is accused of sexually assaulting four young boys that he fostered a relationship with through The River church between 2014 and 2021. Senior assistant prosecutor Megan Leyva Kelley said it's ridiculous to argue that the victims or families of the victims would fabricate the allegations.

“There is no special reason for them to lie," she said. "There is no special interest in the outcome of the case.”

Stephen Rabaut, Wahl's attorney, questioned why the boys continued to hang out with Wahl if he was repeatedly sexually abusing them.

Leyva Kelley said Wahl fostered close relationships with the boys, who were in their early- and mid-teens while Wahl was in his 20s. They continued to see Wahl despite repeated abuse because he showered them with his time, gifts and attention, the prosecution said.

"These boys should have been able to trust this defendant," Leyva Kelley said. "They did trust this defendant and that trust was broken."

Rabaut said the allegations were fabricated. The victims were upset when Wahl moved on from them to mentor someone else, and one of the victim's fathers was motivated to lie due to divisions in the church and ill will towards Wahl and his father, who was the pastor of the church.

“The picture that they’re painting about Stefan Wahl, I think you can see from their description, is not a true picture," Rabaut said.

Rabaut also questioned why the mother of one of the victims didn't report the allegations of abuse to police immediately when her son told her, or let Wahl give her other son rides to and from the church after the allegations came to light.

Leyva Kelley said the only ill will the father of one of the victims had towards the Wahl family was due to a six-week delay between Wahl's father learning about the allegations against his son and reporting them to the church's leadership.

The jury was sent to deliberate shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Wahl is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct victim younger than 13, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct victim between 13 and 16, distributing obscene matter to children, aggravated indecent exposure and using computers to commit a crime.

If convicted, Wahl faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Jury deliberates fate of youth pastor accused of sexual assault