Jury deliberates in federal COVID fraud case against former Kansas lawmaker

The question of whether former Kansas legislator Michael Capps is guilty or innocent of 18 federal COVID fraud charges has gone to a jury.

Closing arguments concluded at 2:20 p.m. Monday, the final day of a four-day trial at the U.S. Courthouse in Wichita.

The final two days were dominated by the testimony of Capps, who said Monday that he submitted incorrect information on multiple 2020 loan and grant programs based on instructions to do so by an employee at Emprise Bank.

Capp is accused of 18 felony federal crimes related to COVID-19 relief aid, including false statements, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Federal prosecutors allege he overstated business revenues, payroll and the number of employees to maximize the COVID cash going to his businesses.

The jury is expected to return a verdict on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.