Jury deliberates in high-profile Prattville child abuse cases

PRATTVILLE — The jury in a high-profile Prattville child abuse cases will return to the courthouse Friday morning to resume deliberations.

Circuit Judge Ben Fuller recessed the panel about 5 p.m. Thursday, after they had been deliberating for about three hours.

The defense teams rested their cases early Thursday without calling any witnesses. Both sides gave their closing statements to the panel and after Fuller informed them about how the law applies to the cases, the jury went out to begin deliberations about 1:40 p.m.

The abuse allegedly occurred over a period of time at the Journey Church daycare. The co-defendants, all women, were arrested in May and face a total of 44 charges, according to District Attorney C.J. Robinson and court records. The non-denominational church is in the 400 block of Sheila Boulevard.

The alleged victims are children who were 10 to 15 months old at the time.

Charged are:

Susan Baker of Prattville, who faces 13 counts of child abuse and six counts of failure to report child abuse.

Leah Livingston of Deatsville, who faces eight counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to report child abuse.

Alice Sorrells of Deatsville, who faces seven counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to report child abuse.

Under Alabama law, daycare workers are among those considered “mandatory reporters,” meaning they must report evidence or suspicion of child abuse to law enforcement.

Livingston and Sorrells are being tried together, and their trials began Tuesday. The same jury will render verdicts for both. Baker filed a motion last week withdrawing her request for a jury trial, instead seeking a bench trial where the judge will hand down the verdict.

Her trial date has not been set. The women were assigned as teachers in the toddler room, Assistant District attorney Sarah Speaks told the jury in her opening statement.

In her closing statements Speaks re-played videos from the classroom showing the alleged abuse. The 18 videos were first played for the jury Tuesday. She ticked off the names of the defendants and alleged victims in each clip.

Story continues

"You saw betrayal, over and over and over again," she told the jury. "This is not a case of slap, slap, slap on the heinie like the defense would want you to believe. This is child abuse."

The defense strategy has been to argue that any physical contact did not rise to the level required by state law.

"Was it bad? Yes," Tom Azar, Sorrell's attorney told the jury in his closing statement. "Should it make you mad? Yes. Should they lose their jobs? Yes. And they did. But it doesn't rise to the level of a felony."

Child abuse is a Class C felony with a punishment range of a year and a day to 10 years in prison. Failing to report child abuse is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

The alleged abuse came to light in March and arrests came in May. A newly hired teacher was assigned to the toddler room in March. Speaks said in her opening that the new teacher saw “disturbing behavior,” at naptime relating to how the children were treated and “immediately,” went to the daycare’s director to report her concerns.

That's how the investigations began.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Jury deliberates in high-profile Prattville child abuse cases