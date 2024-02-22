Jury deliberates in IMPD officer Breann Leath's murder trial

A Marion County jury began deliberations Thursday in the trial of a man charged with fatally shooting Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Breann Leath four years ago.

Elliahs Dorsey, 31, has entered an insanity defense so the jury has the option of finding him not responsible due to insanity or guilty but mentally Ill, in addition to straight verdicts of guilty and not guilty.

Dorsey is charged in the murder of Leath and the attempted murder of three other officers. He is also charged with the attempted murder and criminal confinement of his girlfriend at the time, Aisha Brown.

Over seven days of testimony before Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner, several family members, friends and two ex-girlfriends testified that Dorsey had behaved irrationally for a couple of months and was paranoid someone was out to kill him and his family.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on the city's east side on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Seven psychiatrists testified, most saying Dorsey was suffering from a psychotic incident at the time of the shooting on April 9, 2000.

“They were all consistent (Dorsey) had psychotic beliefs based on paranoia and delusion,” Public Defender Ray Casanova said in closing arguments.

Casanova said Dorsey’s delusions were caused in part by depression about the break-up with a girlfriend of seven years, the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping out of college, and possible head trauma from football through two years of college.

“At base, Dorsey is a decent man,” Casanova said. “He’s never been in trouble before.”

George Parker Director of Forensic Psychiatry for the Department of Psychiatry at Indiana University School of Medicine, said Dorsey’s mental spiral was an “unusual” case.

He was raised by two parents in a stable family, had never been arrested, graduated from high school and played organized football. He held jobs and had a long-time girlfriend all before the delusions started.

“Prior to that he had no mental issues,” Parker said. “This just grew and just took over his life.”

Two court-appointed psychiatrists determined Dorsey was insane at the time and prosecutors didn’t argue that Dorsey had emotional problems. But they said the defense had not proven an essential element of the insanity defense, whether he “appreciates the wrongfulness of his actions” Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Paxson said in closing arguments.

“It is hard to know what is going on in a person’s mind but you can tell by his actions,” Paxson said.

Dorsey intended to kill the officers by firing eight shots at the door when they knocked and didn’t stop until he was convinced “he had completed his mission,” Paxson said. “He wanted to kill that person on the other side of the door.”

His statements immediately afterward showed he knew he had done something wrong, she added. Dorsey apologized to the police, said he didn’t know Leath was a cop and begged police not to hurt him.

Closing arguments concluded Thursday afternoon and the jury began deliberations at 4:10 p.m.

