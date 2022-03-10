Jury deliberates: Was it insanity or murder in Tampa bus slaying?

TAMPA — A jury began deliberating Thursday to decide if Justin McGriff is guilty of murder in the death of Tampa bus driver Thomas Dunn, or if he is not guilty by reason of insanity.

After a trial that spanned three weeks, the 12-person panel began deliberations just after 1 p.m.

Dunn was stabbed in the neck as he steered a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus along Nebraska Avenue the afternoon of May 18, 2019. Surveillance video and audio from inside the bus captured in lurid detail, including a chilling verbal exchange McGriff had with Dunn just before stabbing him.

“God bless you,” he told him.

“Thank you,” Dunn said with a laugh. “God bless you, too.”

In his closing argument Thursday morning, Assistant State Attorney Ronald Gale focused on what video showed McGriff did in the minutes before he attacked Dunn.

Seated in the last row, McGriff dug into his left pants pocket, pulled out what was apparently a knife and moved it to his right hand. He sat a moment more, looking toward the front of the bus, then got up, walked up the center aisle and stood behind Dunn for about two minutes. It was then that he plunged the knife into Dunn’s neck.

“That is intent to kill,” Gale said.

Key to the case was the testimony of several psychological experts. Three testified for the defense, opining that McGriff showed signs of schizophrenia in the years before his arrest and that he was not sane when he killed Dunn.

The jury also heard from McGriff’s mother, sisters and brother, who described his increasingly erratic and paranoid behavior. He spoke of conspiracies, the illuminati, aliens, angels and demons and feared the government was out to get him.

When first jailed, McGriff was deemed incompetent to proceed in court and was sent to a state hospital. A few months later, he returned to jail, heavily medicated with powerful antipsychotic drugs.

In interviews with mental health experts, he recalled hearing voices the day he got on the bus. He believed other passengers could hear his thoughts.

“If you believe he suffers from mental disease or infirmity, is it that great of a leap to say that because of that disease Thomas Dunn is dead?” Assistant Public Defender Jamie Kane asked the jury. “If we take away the disease, the paranoia, the fear, then Mr. Dunn is still with us. Because of the disease, he didn’t know that what he was doing was wrong.”

Kane spent much of his closing argument criticizing the conclusions of the one mental health expert who testified for the state. Wade Myers, a Brown University forensic psychiatrist, said McGriff was exaggerating symptoms of mental illness. He diagnoses him with a pair of personality disorders, neither of which would have made McGriff unaware of what he was doing or its wrongfulness.

Myers also expressed his belief that McGriff was intoxicated when he killed Dunn. He noted that after McGriff’s arrest, he muttered something about methamphetamine.

But the defense asserted there was no evidence McGriff was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. On Wednesday, Kane spent more than two hours in an aggressive cross examination of Myers, questioning his professionalism and accusing the doctor of forming an opinion too soon. He asked the jury to disregard his findings.

In rebuttal to defense arguments, Gale highlighted a conglomeration of facts: his concealment of the knife, his jaunt through a nearby neighborhood after getting off the bus, his removal of the sunglasses and ball cap, and his flight from police when they tried to stop him.

As officers placed him in handcuffs, McGriff uttered “just kill me.” When taken to be identified by another bus passenger as the person who stabbed the driver, an officer heard him say that was “stupid of me.” He made another comment, when an officer asked if he wanted him to call anyone.

“No,” he said. “I’m sure this made the news.”

Taken together, Gale said, all of it indicated McGriff knew what he’d done.

“There’s mental illness here, that’s absolutely true,” Gale said. “But they have failed to prove to you that Justin McGriff didn’t know what he was doing was wrong.”