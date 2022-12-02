Jury deliberating Carthage assault case into night

Dec. 2—Steven Goodman told a Jasper County Circuit Court jury Thursday that he pushed his Carthage neighbor, Jack Davis, off his porch two years ago because he felt threatened.

Goodman's explanation of his behavior and his attorney's argument that he had a right to defend himself left a jury of seven women and five men deliberating for several hours into the night Thursday at the conclusion of a two-day trial in Joplin.

Goodman, 58, is charged with first-degree assault of Davis, 62, in an incident in their East Centennial Street neighborhood.

Davis testified the first day of the trial that he walked across the street to Goodman's home and knocked on his door wanting to know what Goodman had done to scare his granddaughter "half to death" in asking her to turn down the music she was playing in her car.

Goodman and his attorneys maintained at trial that he never said a word to her because she turned the music down as he approached her vehicle.

Davis testified that Goodman answered his knock a short time later and that Davis no sooner asked if he said something to his granddaughter to scare her than Goodman admitted that, yes, he had, and stepped out the door and shoved him over his porch railing into some bushes.

Goodman claimed Davis' voice was raised when he came to his door, causing him to sense a threat to his own well-being. He went on to explain that he did not actually push Davis over the railing but just in the direction of the steps he came up, and that Davis then staggered backward down a couple of those steps toward a landing before tumbling over the railing.

Defense attorney Jared Stilley told jurors during closing arguments that his client had "an absolute right to protect himself," especially in his own home when he sensed he was about to be attacked.

"Are you supposed to wait in your house until you get hit and then you have a right to defend yourself?" Stilley asked derisively regarding the prosecution's case.

Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas sought to undercut Goodman's self-defense claim on cross-examination, getting him to acknowledge that Davis never took a swing at him or did anything else of a physical nature to warrant the shove. Haas also elicited an acknowledgement that Goodman did not even bother to ask Davis to leave before shoving him.

Haas further pressed the defendant as to why he failed to mention to the police officer called to the scene anything about feeling threatened by Davis when the officer first spoke to him that night. It was only later, after he had been arrested, that he decided to tell the officer that he "felt like it was going to be a threatening situation."

Goodman explained on redirect examination by co-defense attorney Jay O'Donnell that the confrontation on the porch all took place in just seconds and that he was in a "stunned" state of mind, or shock, when he was speaking with the officer.

"It just didn't seem real," Goodman said. "I don't really know how to state it any other way."

Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally told jurors during closing arguments that the defendant's own admission that he was the initial aggressor disqualifies him from the protection afforded a self-defense claim.

The defendant was mad about the granddaughter's music, Dally said. That was "the basis of his assault," he said. Some proof of his intent to injure Davis could be detected in what he told the female neighbor who came to the aid of Davis, Dally said.

That neighbor told police the day in question and testified Wednesday that Goodman told her to get Davis off his property or he would "finish him off."

"You don't 'finish (somebody) off' you haven't already injured," Dally argued.

Jurors were given five verdict options in addition to the option of acquitting the defendant on the grounds of self-defense. The charge he was tried on was first-degree assault, which required a finding of intent to cause serious injury to someone 60 or older.

The state also requested that the jury be given the options of second-degree or third-degree assault. Second-degree assault required a jury finding that the defendant recklessly caused serious injury to someone 60 or older. Third-degree assault was defined for the jury as knowingly causing physical injury to a person of that age.

The defense sought and was granted the inclusion of two misdemeanor verdict options of fourth-degree assault, for either recklessly causing physical injury to Davis, or knowingly causing physical contact with him.

Stilley, who tried to raise doubts about the severity of Davis' injuries throughout the trial, told jurors that Goodman has never been in trouble before and described his client as a Mister Rogers type.

"This is a meek guy," he said. "This is not a confrontational guy."

Haas summed up the state's position on final rebuttal, reminding jurors that an emergency medical technician had described to them how Davis suffered three hematomas the size of golf balls as well as a laceration to the top of his head that bled for hours and caused a serious drop in blood pressure during transport to a hospital.

The wound, which required three stitches and five staples to close, was deemed life-threatening in the estimate of the paramedic.

Haas told the jury that Goodman was prepared to "make good" on his threat to "finish off" Davis when he went behind his house to retrieve a can of gasoline.

"His plan was to light his neighbor on fire," Haas told them.