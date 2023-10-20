Jury deliberating case of Canton man accused of fatally shooting professional boxer

CANTON ‒ Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the trial of Shaun M. Cunningham, who is accused of shooting to death Travis L. Charles last year.

Cunningham, 49, is charged with murder and felonious assault in connection with the death of the 31-year-old professional boxer on Oct. 25, 2022. Charles was shot in the back of the head. Both charges carry specifications that a gun was used in the crime.

In closing arguments, Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Megan Starrett said there is no dispute that Cunningham shot Charles at the defendant's home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW in Canton. Charles had gone there to pick up his child, but was unsuccessful. He was shot when he was leaving the home, Starrett said.

In memory: 'I know he's telling me to do my best.' 9-year-old Canton boxer fights for slain father

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Defense attorney Fredrick Pitinii said Cunningham shot Charles in self-defense. He said his client feared for his life because he was using an ileostomy bag to collect intestinal waste, and a punch from Charles could have sent toxins back into his body with potentially fatal consequences.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt is presiding over the trial. Deliberations continued Friday.

This story will be updated.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Jury gets case of Shaun Cunningham, accused of killing Travis Charles