Jury deliberating in case of former Derry mayor charged with threatening children with gun

Jun. 23—Jurors are deliberating in the case of Kevin M. Gross, former Derry Borough mayor, who pulled out a gun during a fight among three children at a park, according to testimony.

The panel heard from nine defense witnesses and six prosecution witnesses over two days, many of whom contradicted each other about what happened at the borough park just before 8:30 p.m. on April 14, 2019. Jurors are being asked to decide whether they believe Gross, 40, acted in defense of his son and his friend who were in an altercation with an older boy or if his actions were reckless and put four children in fear of injury by pulling the gun.

Gross is charged with 12 misdemeanors — four counts each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. Four felony counts of aggravated assault were dismissed by Judge Christopher Feliciani after prosecutors rested their case Tuesday.

Prosecutors claim Gross pointed a loaded revolver at a 15-year-old boy and three girls — one who was 12 and two who were 14 — before nearby residents intervened. The 15-year-old boy was involved in an altercation with Gross' son and another boy while the girls were nearby at the park close to Gross' home. Gross testified in his own defense that he believed a knife was involved in the fight and he was trying to protect the two younger boys and stop the situation. There was no knife found, according to testimony.

Attorneys presented closing arguments Wednesday morning.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello told jurors that Gross acted in a frightening way toward the children.

"Who escalates this situation? Who brings a gun to the playground?" Caravello argued. "There are baby swings at the playground. The defendant seated right over there escalated the situation."

He urged jurors to reject testimony from a defense police use-of-force expert who said Gross acted appropriately because he believed there was a knife involved in the fight.

"Is he giving you an unbiased opinion?" Caravello argued. "When you come upon kids in a playground, is that reasonable? You get your gun and point it at them?"

Defense attorney Tim Andrews argued that Gross did not intend to harm anyone or put the four children in fear, rather displaying the gun pointed into the ground at a 45 degree angle in an effort to get control of the situation. Gross' son testified that he reported to his father that the 15-year-old boy threatened him with a knife and two neighbors corroborated the story.

"His perception ... was that there was a weapon," Andrews said. "What does Kevin know in that moment? He didn't have that conscious purpose. He didn't have that reason."

Gross is accused of waving the gun at the three girls, asking them to put down their cell phones and belongings. He testified that he had his weapon holstered at the time and wanted them to stay and talk to police. The knife supposedly involved in the fight turned out to be a marker, according to testimony.

Police testified that neither Gross nor his son mentioned the knife during interviews.

Gross later resigned as mayor. He served in the Marines and Army, doing a tour of duty in Iraq, according to testimony.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .