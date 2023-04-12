Jury deliberating in case of man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall

Jurors are deliberating in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting off-duty Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall in 2019.

Christian Bey is accused of shooting and killing Officer Hall at a block party in Homewood while he was off-duty.

Closing arguments took place this morning before the jury began deliberating. Within the past 90 minutes, the jury took a question to the judge.

Court documents stated the party had gotten rowdy, with people arguing in the street. At 1:35 a.m., a ShotSpotter alert was reported on Monticello Street. When officers arrived, they found Hall lying in the street. He died three days later.

According to the commonwealth, Hall was visiting with loved ones when he went to the block party. Prosecutors said Hall then tried to break up a fight between several women when he was shot in the back three times, allegedly by 34-year-old Bey. Prosecutors said Hall was unarmed at the time.

In court, defense attorney Carmen Robinson painted a different narrative about Hall and what happened the night of his murder, saying Hall was armed at the time of the shooting.

