Jury deliberating child endangerment case in Union County

Sep. 30—LEWISBURG — Following closing arguments this morning, the jury in Union County is now deliberating the child endangerment case against Melissa Keister.

Defense attorneys Angela Lovecchio and Peter Campana rested their case Wednesday following a full day of testimony that saw nine witnesses take the stand. Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson rested the prosecution's case Tuesday.

Keister, 39, of New Columbia, stands accused by state police and the District Attorney's Office of intentionally starving the then 9-year-old child in 2018, causing the girl to be severely underweight. Keister also is accused of forcing the girl to sleep inside a square taped to her near-empty bedroom's hardwood floor — without blankets and sometimes nearly nude while under video monitoring.

During closing arguments this morning, Lovecchio said Keister did the best she could under the circumstances and Keister was not blaming the girl for the behavior, instead pointing toward a challenging diagnosis.

Lovecchio said Keister worked with professionals and never hid anything. She said Children & Youth caseworkers had been to the house before and left the juvenile in Keister's care.

The defense attorney challenged the jury to think hard to determine if they are convinced the actions were justified.

"In this case, the evidence shows she was asked to eat, she was given food. A lot of times she refused," Lovecchio said.

In his closing argument, District Attorney Pete Johnson asked the jury to determine the facts as presented and apply the law as presented by Judge Michael Hudock. He asked the jury to consider what he called conflicting evidence from witnesses. "You have to decide who to believe or not to believe from the witness stand," he said.

Johnson called Keister's brief emotional display during testimony on Wednesday a "performance."

"That was a performance," he said this morning. "She manufactured it, she turned it on and off. She was not being honest."

Story continues

Johnson equated Keister's treatment of the juvenile — including making her sleep on a hardwood floor — to torture and reminded the jury the girl thrived after she was taken out of the house.

"If an adult when through that situation, you'd be hard-pressed to survive," he said.

In charging the jury, Judge Hudock defined the charges to the jury and what they should consider: Whether Keister intentionally violated her duty of care, protection and support in a patter of more than one action and whether or not she knowingly endangered the child's welfare.