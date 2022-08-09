Jury now deliberating in trial of Yaser Said, accused of shooting, killing daughters

A Dallas County jury began deliberations Tuesday on a verdict for 65-year-old Yaser Said, who is accused in the 2008 shooting deaths of his two daughters in his taxi near an Irving hotel in what some family members called “honor killings.”

After the shooting, Said fled the scene and hid for 12 years before he was captured in a Justin home in August 2020, authorities have said.

Said, 65, pleaded not guilty in the shooting deaths of Amina, 18, and Sarah Said, 17.

In closing arguments Tuesday morning in Criminal District Court No. 7 in Dallas, defense attorneys continued their argument that the investigation into the shooting deaths of the girls was botched, noting that authorities lacked evidence such as DNA or fingerprints.

“Justice is not convicting an innocent man,” defense attorney Joseph Patton told the jury Tuesday morning. “Yaser Said loved his daughters. He may have made mistakes, but he did not kill them.”

Earlier in the trial, Patton told the jury that Said was targeted as the suspect because he is a Muslim.

But prosecutor Lauren Black said on Tuesday morning that Yaser Said kept control of his family.

“All signs point to Yaser Said, period,” Black said in her closing argument. “Fourteen years later, he still puts himself with (the victims).”

Once again on Tuesday morning, Black played the 911 call from Sarah Said. The call was played for the jury last week during the first days of the trial.

“She’s screaming out of the grave,” Black said. “No one else was involved in this. He took their lives. He’s the murderer. No one else.”

If convicted, Yaser Said will be sentenced to life without parole because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

On Monday, Said took the witness stand and denied shooting to death his daughters.

Said, who was born in Egypt but has lived in the U.S. for decades and is an American citizen, began testifying in his defense Monday afternoon. He spoke in Arabic, which an interpreter translated to English.

The 65-year-old told jurors that he ran away from the cab the night they were killed because he thought someone was following him and planned to hurt him.

Said answered questions from Patton and Black through a translator.

When Patton asked Said if he killed his daughters, he said, “For sure, did not.”

Amina Said, 18, and her 17-year-old sister, Sarah, were found fatally shot Jan. 1, 2008, in Irving, TX. Their father, Yaser Abdel Said, is accused of killing them. He was arrested in August 2020 in Justin, TX.

The prosecution contends that Yaser Said killed his daughters in his taxi near an Irving hotel on New Year’s Day 2008. Witnesses have said he was upset they were dating boys who were not Muslim.

Amina Said was shot twice, and Sarah Said was shot nine times.

Hours before the bodies of the teens were found, Yaser Said had picked up his daughters, saying he was going to take them to dinner, and never returned home, according to the capital murder warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The girls escaped the family’s home with their mother on Christmas Day in 2007 and went to Oklahoma and Kansas because they were afraid of their father.

The sisters had become “very scared for their lives,” and the decision to leave was made after Yaser Said “put a gun to Amina’s head and threatened to kill her,” Black said.

But in an act of manipulation, claiming he had changed and wanted to take his daughters out to dinner, “He got them to come home,” Black told jurors last week. “On the night they are killed, Amina is sitting on the front-seat passenger side and Sarah was in a back seat. Yaser Said’s wife wanted to go with them, but he told her to stay home.”

Before she died, Sarah Said called 911. She was unable to say where she was.

“Help!” she said. “My dad shot me.”

Patton, the defense attorney, said that in moments of extreme trauma, like being shot multiple times, people can have hallucinations.

For several years after the killings, Said was a fugitive on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list. He was arrested in August 2020 in Justin, just north of Fort Worth.

Since his arrest, Said has been in the Dallas County Jail.

Two of Said’s family members have been sentenced for hiding him in North Texas for years.

His son Islam Said, 32, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.. He was later sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Yaser Said’s brother Yassein Said was sentenced in 2021 to 12 years for conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Throughout the investigation, federal agents and Irving police believed other members of Yaser Said’s family had assisted and communicated with him.

Patricia Owens, who is Yaser Said’s former wife and the mother of the girls, told federal authorities that members of his family had indicated to her “little remorse for the victims,” and indicated support for their killer, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Some family members said that the girls were victims of “honor killings” because their father thought they had brought shame to the family.

This report contains information from the Star-Telegram’s archives.