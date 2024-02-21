Jury deliberations in 2018 killing of Lansing hunter set to enter third day

ST. JOHNS — A jury was set to return for a third day of deliberations in the trial of a Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing a hunter on state land in Bath Township in November 2018.

The jury for Thomas Olson deliberated for about five hours on Tuesday and most of the day on Wednesday. Jurors were sent home about 4:15 p.m. after asking to be released for the night.

Deliberations were set to resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Olson, 35, is accused of shooting Chong Yang, 66, on Nov. 16, 2018. His trial began on Feb. 13 and concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday morning.

The state Attorney General's Office contended that scientific evidence, including GPS location data obtained through search warrants, linked Olson to the killing. The location data showed that a device owned by Olson was in the area where Yang was shot in the back of the head more than five years ago.

Prosecutors also introduced text messages shared between Olson and his hunting partner that day in which they joked about the killing or the investigation. Prosecutors contended the messages amounted to admissions, but defense attorneys have characterized them as jokes made in poor taste.

Assistant State Attorney General Richard Cunningham said he couldn't prove a motive for the killing but suggested Olson fired a shotgun in the direction of Yang with the intention of scaring the Hmong-American hunter.

Michael Manley, at attorney for Olson, said the evidence did not support that theory and raised numerous questions about a police investigation that he said either wasn't thorough enough or overlooked evidence pointing toward another man who was eliminated as a suspect.

The trial began on Nov. 13 and included three days of testimony by prosecution witnesses. The defense rested its case on Tuesday without calling any witnesses.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Jury deliberations in '18 killing of hunter in Bath Twp. to enter third day